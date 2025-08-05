Giants vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 5

Odds updated as of 6:11 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday slate includes the San Francisco Giants facing the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Giants vs Pirates Game Info

San Francisco Giants (56-57) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (49-64)

Date: Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Tuesday, August 5, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and NBCS-BA

Giants vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-158) | PIT: (+134)

SF: (-158) | PIT: (+134) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+116) | PIT: +1.5 (-138)

SF: -1.5 (+116) | PIT: +1.5 (-138) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Giants vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb (Giants) - 9-8, 3.31 ERA vs Mike Burrows (Pirates) - 1-3, 3.88 ERA

The Giants will give the nod to Logan Webb (9-8) against the Pirates and Mike Burrows (1-3). Webb and his team have a record of 8-15-0 against the spread when he starts. Webb's team is 9-12 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Pirates have gone 7-4-0 ATS in Burrows' 11 starts with a set spread. The Pirates are 4-6 in Burrows' 10 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Giants vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (51.2%)

Giants vs Pirates Moneyline

San Francisco is a -158 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +134 underdog at home.

Giants vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are hosting the Giants, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Pirates are +116 to cover the spread, and the Giants are -138.

Giants vs Pirates Over/Under

Giants versus Pirates, on Aug. 5, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Giants vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Giants have been victorious in 35, or 50.7%, of the 69 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year San Francisco has won 13 of 26 games when listed as at least -158 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Giants have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 52 of 113 chances this season.

The Giants are 47-66-0 against the spread in their 113 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates have been the moneyline underdog 72 total times this season. They've gone 31-41 in those games.

Pittsburgh is 12-23 (winning just 34.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +134 or longer.

The Pirates have combined with opponents to go over the total 42 times this season for a 42-60-3 record against the over/under.

The Pirates have put together a 56-49-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.3% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has 109 hits and an OBP of .377, both of which are tops among San Francisco hitters this season. He has a .256 batting average and a slugging percentage of .460.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 86th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .258 with 25 doubles, nine triples, six home runs and 38 walks. He's slugging .409 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 79th, his on-base percentage 77th, and his slugging percentage 94th.

Lee has picked up a hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with three doubles, a triple, a walk and three RBIs.

Willy Adames has 96 hits this season and has a slash line of .230/.317/.405.

Heliot Ramos leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.421) thanks to 35 extra-base hits.

Ramos has safely hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .348 with two walks and an RBI.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz paces the Pirates with 78 hits. He's batting .211 and slugging .411 with an on-base percentage of .308.

He is 156th in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 91st in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Andrew McCutchen paces his team with a .325 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .246 while slugging .384.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 112th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 120th in slugging percentage.

Bryan Reynolds has racked up a slugging percentage of .373, a team-high for the Pirates.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is batting .270 with 14 doubles, two triples, a home run and 15 walks.

Giants vs Pirates Head to Head

8/4/2025: 5-4 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-4 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/30/2025: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/29/2025: 3-1 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

3-1 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/28/2025: 6-5 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-5 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/23/2024: 7-6 SF (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-6 SF (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/22/2024: 9-5 SF (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-5 SF (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/21/2024: 7-6 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-6 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/28/2024: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/27/2024: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/26/2024: 3-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

