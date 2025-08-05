Tigers vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 5

Odds updated as of 6:11 a.m.

The Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Tigers vs Twins Game Info

Detroit Tigers (66-48) vs. Minnesota Twins (52-60)

Date: Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Tuesday, August 5, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and MNNT

Tigers vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-142) | MIN: (+120)

DET: (-142) | MIN: (+120) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+150) | MIN: +1.5 (-178)

DET: -1.5 (+150) | MIN: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Tigers vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack (Tigers) - 4-9, 4.77 ERA vs Zebby Matthews (Twins) - 2-3, 5.67 ERA

The probable starters are Chris Paddack (4-9) for the Tigers and Zebby Matthews (2-3) for the Twins. Paddack's team is 10-11-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Paddack's team has been victorious in 20% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-8. The Twins have a 2-5-0 ATS record in Matthews' seven starts with a set spread. The Twins were the underdog on the moneyline for two Matthews starts this season -- they split the games.

Tigers vs Twins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (51.6%)

Tigers vs Twins Moneyline

The Tigers vs Twins moneyline has Detroit as a -142 favorite, while Minnesota is a +120 underdog on the road.

Tigers vs Twins Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Twins. The Tigers are +150 to cover, and the Twins are -178.

Tigers vs Twins Over/Under

The Tigers-Twins contest on Aug. 5 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -104 and the under at -118.

Tigers vs Twins Betting Trends

The Tigers have been chosen as favorites in 70 games this year and have walked away with the win 45 times (64.3%) in those games.

This season Detroit has come away with a win 31 times in 45 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Tigers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 52 of 108 chances this season.

The Tigers have an against the spread mark of 55-53-0 in 108 games with a line this season.

The Twins have been the moneyline underdog 37 total times this season. They've gone 14-23 in those games.

Minnesota is 5-8 (winning just 38.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Twins have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 108 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 46 of those games (46-56-6).

The Twins are 54-54-0 ATS this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres has 100 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .370. He has a .273 batting average and a slugging percentage of .426.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 79th in slugging.

Spencer Torkelson is batting .240 with 23 doubles, 23 home runs and 46 walks. He's slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 118th, his on-base percentage 72nd, and his slugging percentage 33rd.

Torkelson brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .200 with .

Riley Greene has a team-high 116 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .507.

Zach McKinstry is batting .269 with a .349 OBP and 37 RBI for Detroit this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Trevor Larnach is batting .246 with 15 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 38 walks. He's slugging .407 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 112th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging percentage.

Larnach takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Ryan Jeffers is hitting .254 with 19 doubles, eight home runs and 34 walks. He's slugging .398 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Brooks Lee is batting .245 with 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 16 walks.

Matt Wallner has 10 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 32 walks while batting .217.

Tigers vs Twins Head to Head

8/4/2025: 6-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

6-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 6/29/2025: 3-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

3-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 6/28/2025: 10-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

10-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/27/2025: 4-1 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-1 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/13/2025: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/12/2025: 4-0 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-0 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/11/2025: 7-6 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/28/2024: 5-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/27/2024: 7-2 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-2 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/26/2024: 9-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

