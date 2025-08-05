Tigers vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 5
The Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.
Tigers vs Twins Game Info
- Detroit Tigers (66-48) vs. Minnesota Twins (52-60)
- Date: Tuesday, August 5, 2025
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: FDSDET and MNNT
Tigers vs Twins Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: DET: (-142) | MIN: (+120)
- Spread: DET: -1.5 (+150) | MIN: +1.5 (-178)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)
Tigers vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack (Tigers) - 4-9, 4.77 ERA vs Zebby Matthews (Twins) - 2-3, 5.67 ERA
The probable starters are Chris Paddack (4-9) for the Tigers and Zebby Matthews (2-3) for the Twins. Paddack's team is 10-11-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Paddack's team has been victorious in 20% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-8. The Twins have a 2-5-0 ATS record in Matthews' seven starts with a set spread. The Twins were the underdog on the moneyline for two Matthews starts this season -- they split the games.
Tigers vs Twins Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Tigers win (51.6%)
Tigers vs Twins Moneyline
- The Tigers vs Twins moneyline has Detroit as a -142 favorite, while Minnesota is a +120 underdog on the road.
Tigers vs Twins Spread
- The Tigers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Twins. The Tigers are +150 to cover, and the Twins are -178.
Tigers vs Twins Over/Under
- The Tigers-Twins contest on Aug. 5 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -104 and the under at -118.
Tigers vs Twins Betting Trends
- The Tigers have been chosen as favorites in 70 games this year and have walked away with the win 45 times (64.3%) in those games.
- This season Detroit has come away with a win 31 times in 45 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Tigers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 52 of 108 chances this season.
- The Tigers have an against the spread mark of 55-53-0 in 108 games with a line this season.
- The Twins have been the moneyline underdog 37 total times this season. They've gone 14-23 in those games.
- Minnesota is 5-8 (winning just 38.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.
- The Twins have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 108 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 46 of those games (46-56-6).
- The Twins are 54-54-0 ATS this season.
Tigers Player Leaders
- Gleyber Torres has 100 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .370. He has a .273 batting average and a slugging percentage of .426.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 79th in slugging.
- Spencer Torkelson is batting .240 with 23 doubles, 23 home runs and 46 walks. He's slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .330.
- Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 118th, his on-base percentage 72nd, and his slugging percentage 33rd.
- Torkelson brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .200 with .
- Riley Greene has a team-high 116 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .507.
- Zach McKinstry is batting .269 with a .349 OBP and 37 RBI for Detroit this season.
Twins Player Leaders
- Trevor Larnach is batting .246 with 15 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 38 walks. He's slugging .407 with an on-base percentage of .320.
- Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 112th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging percentage.
- Larnach takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with a home run, three walks and four RBIs.
- Ryan Jeffers is hitting .254 with 19 doubles, eight home runs and 34 walks. He's slugging .398 with an on-base percentage of .340.
- Brooks Lee is batting .245 with 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 16 walks.
- Matt Wallner has 10 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 32 walks while batting .217.
Tigers vs Twins Head to Head
- 8/4/2025: 6-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
- 6/29/2025: 3-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)
- 6/28/2025: 10-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 6/27/2025: 4-1 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 4/13/2025: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 4/12/2025: 4-0 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 4/11/2025: 7-6 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 7/28/2024: 5-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 7/27/2024: 7-2 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 7/26/2024: 9-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)
