Nationals vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 5

Odds updated as of 6:11 a.m.

The MLB slate on Tuesday includes the Washington Nationals facing the Athletics.

Nationals vs Athletics Game Info

Washington Nationals (44-67) vs. Athletics (49-65)

Date: Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Tuesday, August 5, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN2 and NBCS-CA

Nationals vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: WSH: (-130) | OAK: (+110)

WSH: (-130) | OAK: (+110) Spread: WSH: -1.5 (+160) | OAK: +1.5 (-194)

WSH: -1.5 (+160) | OAK: +1.5 (-194) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Nationals vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore (Nationals) - 4-11, 3.80 ERA vs Luis Severino (Athletics) - 5-11, 4.83 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Nationals will send MacKenzie Gore (4-11) to the mound, while Luis Severino (5-11) will answer the bell for the Athletics. Gore and his team are 12-10-0 ATS this season when he starts. Gore's team is 1-6 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Athletics have a 10-12-0 record against the spread in Severino's starts. The Athletics have been the underdog on the moneyline in 20 of Severino's starts this season, and they went 7-13 in those games.

Nationals vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (50.5%)

Nationals vs Athletics Moneyline

The Nationals vs Athletics moneyline has the Nationals as a -130 favorite, while the Athletics are a +110 underdog on the road.

Nationals vs Athletics Spread

The Nationals are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Nationals are +160 to cover, while the Athletics are -194 to cover.

Nationals vs Athletics Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Nationals-Athletics on Aug. 5, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Nationals vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Nationals have been favorites in 14 games this season and have come away with the win three times (21.4%) in those contests.

This year, the Nationals have won two of eight games when listed as at least -130 or better on the moneyline.

The Nationals and their opponents have hit the over in 60 of their 105 games with a total this season.

The Nationals are 53-52-0 against the spread in their 105 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Athletics have a 36-52 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40.9% of those games).

The Athletics have a record of 27-41 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (39.7%).

The Athletics have played in 113 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-51-6).

The Athletics have covered 51.3% of their games this season, going 58-55-0 against the spread.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has an OPS of .810, fueled by an OBP of .342 and a team-best slugging percentage of .468 this season. He has a .274 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 44th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.

James Wood leads Washington in OBP (.361), slugging percentage (.484) and total hits (106) this season. He's batting .258.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 79th, his on-base percentage 26th, and his slugging percentage 28th.

Luis Garcia is batting .261 with a .399 slugging percentage and 48 RBI this year.

Nathaniel Lowe is batting .222 with a .289 OBP and 63 RBI for Washington this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has racked up a slugging percentage of .493 and has 119 hits, both team-best numbers for the Athletics. He's batting .269 and with an on-base percentage of .343.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 55th, his on-base percentage is 53rd, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .257 with 21 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 41 walks. He's slugging .454 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him 82nd, his on-base percentage is 71st, and he is 59th in slugging.

Nick Kurtz is batting .304 with 18 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 33 walks.

Shea Langeliers is batting .258 with 18 doubles, 19 home runs and 25 walks.

