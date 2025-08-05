Astros vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 5

Odds updated as of 6:11 a.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Miami Marlins and the Houston Astros.

Marlins vs Astros Game Info

Miami Marlins (55-56) vs. Houston Astros (63-50)

Date: Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Tuesday, August 5, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and SCHN

Marlins vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIA: (-110) | HOU: (-106)

MIA: (-110) | HOU: (-106) Spread: MIA: +1.5 (-194) | HOU: -1.5 (+160)

MIA: +1.5 (-194) | HOU: -1.5 (+160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Marlins vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cal Quantrill (Marlins) - 4-8, 4.79 ERA vs TBA (Astros)

The Marlins will look to Cal Quantrill (4-8), while the Astros' starting pitcher has not yet been announced. Quantrill's team is 13-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Quantrill's team lost his only start as a favorite this season.

Marlins vs Astros Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (50.9%)

Marlins vs Astros Moneyline

The Marlins vs Astros moneyline has Miami as a -110 favorite, while Houston is a -106 underdog on the road.

Marlins vs Astros Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Marlins. The Astros are +160 to cover, while the Marlins are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Marlins vs Astros Over/Under

Marlins versus Astros, on Aug. 5, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Marlins vs Astros Betting Trends

The Marlins have been victorious in five, or 38.5%, of the 13 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Miami has come away with a win five times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Marlins and their opponents have gone over in 49 of their 107 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins are 65-42-0 against the spread in their 107 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Astros have a 21-13 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 61.8% of those games).

Houston has a 20-12 record (winning 62.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer.

The Astros have combined with opponents to go over the total 47 times this season for a 47-61-4 record against the over/under.

The Astros have covered 50% of their games this season, going 56-56-0 ATS.

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers has 106 hits and an OBP of .372, both of which lead Miami hitters this season. He has a .295 batting average and a slugging percentage of .571.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is fifth in slugging.

Stowers hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with two home runs and eight RBIs.

Otto Lopez is hitting .247 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 35 walks. He's slugging .379 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 108th, his on-base percentage 97th, and his slugging percentage 127th.

Xavier Edwards has hit one homer with a team-high .359 SLG this season.

Edwards heads into this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a double, two walks and two RBIs.

Agustin Ramirez is batting .242 with a .288 OBP and 50 RBI for Miami this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve has accumulated a team-best .453 slugging percentage. He's batting .279 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 32nd in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage.

Altuve heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Jeremy Pena paces his team with 107 hits and a .380 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .324 while slugging .491.

He is currently second in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Yainer Diaz is batting .255 with 16 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 15 walks.

Jesus Sanchez has 14 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .256.

Marlins vs Astros Head to Head

8/4/2025: 8-2 HOU (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-2 HOU (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/11/2024: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 7/10/2024: 9-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

9-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 7/9/2024: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 8/16/2023: 12-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

12-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/15/2023: 6-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/14/2023: 5-1 MIA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-1 MIA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/12/2022: 9-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

9-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 6/11/2022: 5-1 MIA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

5-1 MIA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 6/10/2022: 7-4 MIA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

