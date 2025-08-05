Astros vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 5
Odds updated as of 6:11 a.m.
Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Miami Marlins and the Houston Astros.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Marlins vs Astros Game Info
- Miami Marlins (55-56) vs. Houston Astros (63-50)
- Date: Tuesday, August 5, 2025
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida
- Coverage: FDSFL and SCHN
Marlins vs Astros Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: MIA: (-110) | HOU: (-106)
- Spread: MIA: +1.5 (-194) | HOU: -1.5 (+160)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Marlins vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Cal Quantrill (Marlins) - 4-8, 4.79 ERA vs TBA (Astros)
The Marlins will look to Cal Quantrill (4-8), while the Astros' starting pitcher has not yet been announced. Quantrill's team is 13-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Quantrill's team lost his only start as a favorite this season.
Marlins vs Astros Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Astros win (50.9%)
Marlins vs Astros Moneyline
- The Marlins vs Astros moneyline has Miami as a -110 favorite, while Houston is a -106 underdog on the road.
Marlins vs Astros Spread
- The Astros are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Marlins. The Astros are +160 to cover, while the Marlins are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Marlins vs Astros Over/Under
- Marlins versus Astros, on Aug. 5, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Bet on Miami Marlins vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!
Marlins vs Astros Betting Trends
- The Marlins have been victorious in five, or 38.5%, of the 13 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This season Miami has come away with a win five times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 on the moneyline.
- The Marlins and their opponents have gone over in 49 of their 107 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Marlins are 65-42-0 against the spread in their 107 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Astros have a 21-13 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 61.8% of those games).
- Houston has a 20-12 record (winning 62.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer.
- The Astros have combined with opponents to go over the total 47 times this season for a 47-61-4 record against the over/under.
- The Astros have covered 50% of their games this season, going 56-56-0 ATS.
Marlins Player Leaders
- Kyle Stowers has 106 hits and an OBP of .372, both of which lead Miami hitters this season. He has a .295 batting average and a slugging percentage of .571.
- Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is fifth in slugging.
- Stowers hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with two home runs and eight RBIs.
- Otto Lopez is hitting .247 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 35 walks. He's slugging .379 with an on-base percentage of .319.
- Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 108th, his on-base percentage 97th, and his slugging percentage 127th.
- Xavier Edwards has hit one homer with a team-high .359 SLG this season.
- Edwards heads into this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a double, two walks and two RBIs.
- Agustin Ramirez is batting .242 with a .288 OBP and 50 RBI for Miami this season.
Astros Player Leaders
- Jose Altuve has accumulated a team-best .453 slugging percentage. He's batting .279 with an on-base percentage of .340.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 32nd in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage.
- Altuve heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a home run, a walk and three RBIs.
- Jeremy Pena paces his team with 107 hits and a .380 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .324 while slugging .491.
- He is currently second in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.
- Yainer Diaz is batting .255 with 16 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 15 walks.
- Jesus Sanchez has 14 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .256.
Marlins vs Astros Head to Head
- 8/4/2025: 8-2 HOU (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 7/11/2024: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 7/10/2024: 9-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)
- 7/9/2024: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)
- 8/16/2023: 12-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 8/15/2023: 6-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 8/14/2023: 5-1 MIA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 6/12/2022: 9-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)
- 6/11/2022: 5-1 MIA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)
- 6/10/2022: 7-4 MIA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!