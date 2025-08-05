Mets vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 5

Odds updated as of 6:11 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday schedule includes the New York Mets taking on the Cleveland Guardians.

Mets vs Guardians Game Info

New York Mets (63-50) vs. Cleveland Guardians (57-55)

Date: Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Tuesday, August 5, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and CLEG

Mets vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-188) | CLE: (+158)

NYM: (-188) | CLE: (+158) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+112) | CLE: +1.5 (-134)

NYM: -1.5 (+112) | CLE: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Mets vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes (Mets) - 9-6, 3.45 ERA vs Logan Allen (Guardians) - 7-9, 4.06 ERA

The probable starters are Clay Holmes (9-6) for the Mets and Logan Allen (7-9) for the Guardians. Holmes' team is 9-11-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Holmes' team is 10-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Guardians have a 9-10-0 record against the spread in Allen's starts. The Guardians have been the underdog on the moneyline in 12 of Allen's starts this season, and they went 4-8 in those matchups.

Mets vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (66.4%)

Mets vs Guardians Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mets-Guardians, New York is the favorite at -188, and Cleveland is +158 playing on the road.

Mets vs Guardians Spread

The Mets are hosting the Guardians and are favored by 1.5 runs (+112 to cover) on the runline. Cleveland is -134 to cover.

Mets vs Guardians Over/Under

The over/under for the Mets versus Guardians contest on Aug. 5 has been set at 8.5, with -100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Mets vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Mets have won in 49, or 63.6%, of the 77 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

New York has a record of 17-4 when favored by -188 or more this year.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over in 48 of their 108 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets are 52-56-0 against the spread in their 108 games that had a posted line this season.

The Guardians have won 26 of the 63 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (41.3%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +158 or longer, Cleveland has a record of 3-6 (33.3%).

The Guardians have played in 109 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 50 times (50-56-3).

The Guardians have put together a 56-53-0 record against the spread this season (covering 51.4% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has 99 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .382. He has a .250 batting average and a slugging percentage of .480.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 101st in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.

Soto hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a walk and an RBI.

Pete Alonso leads New York with 112 hits. He is batting .266 this season and has 53 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .513 with an on-base percentage of .356.

His batting average ranks 65th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 35th, and his slugging percentage 14th.

Francisco Lindor leads New York in slugging percentage (.441) powered by 43 extra-base hits.

Lindor enters this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .350 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Brandon Nimmo has 19 home runs, 63 RBI and a batting average of .257 this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has accumulated a team-best OBP (.375) and slugging percentage (.528), while pacing the Guardians in hits (123, while batting .299).

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average places him eighth, his on-base percentage is 15th, and he is 12th in slugging.

Steven Kwan is batting .283 with 20 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 40 walks. He's slugging .399 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him 24th, his on-base percentage is 50th, and he is 105th in slugging.

Carlos Santana has eight doubles, 11 home runs and 47 walks while batting .230.

Kyle Manzardo is batting .234 with 13 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 33 walks.

Mets vs Guardians Head to Head

8/4/2025: 7-6 CLE (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

7-6 CLE (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/22/2024: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-3 CLE (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/21/2024: 7-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/20/2024: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/21/2023: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/21/2023: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/19/2023: 10-9 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

