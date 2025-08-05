Red Sox vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 5

Odds updated as of 6:11 a.m.

The MLB slate on Tuesday includes the Boston Red Sox taking on the Kansas City Royals.

Red Sox vs Royals Game Info

Boston Red Sox (63-51) vs. Kansas City Royals (56-57)

Date: Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Tuesday, August 5, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and FDSKC

Red Sox vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-240) | KC: (+198)

BOS: (-240) | KC: (+198) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (-111) | KC: +1.5 (-108)

BOS: -1.5 (-111) | KC: +1.5 (-108) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Red Sox vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Garrett Crochet (Red Sox) - 12-4, 2.23 ERA vs Ryan Bergert (Royals) - 1-0, 2.78 ERA

The probable pitchers are Garrett Crochet (12-4) for the Red Sox and Ryan Bergert (1-0) for the Royals. Crochet and his team have a record of 12-10-0 against the spread when he starts. Crochet's team has a record of 13-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Royals have gone 6-1-0 against the spread when Bergert starts. The Royals have been the moneyline underdog in six of Bergert's starts this season, and they went 5-1 in those games.

Red Sox vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (68.4%)

Red Sox vs Royals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Red Sox-Royals, Boston is the favorite at -240, and Kansas City is +198 playing on the road.

Red Sox vs Royals Spread

The Royals are at the Red Sox, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Royals are -111 to cover the spread, and the Red Sox are -108.

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Red Sox-Royals on Aug. 5, with the over at +102 and the under at -124.

Red Sox vs Royals Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been chosen as favorites in 69 games this year and have walked away with the win 41 times (59.4%) in those games.

This season Boston has come away with a win seven times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -240 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over in 52 of their 113 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox are 64-49-0 against the spread in their 113 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Royals have compiled a 32-36 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.1% of those games).

Kansas City has played as a moneyline underdog of +198 or longer in just two games this season, which it lost both.

The Royals have played in 111 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 46 times (46-63-2).

The Royals have gone 57-54-0 ATS this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran leads Boston with 118 hits and an OBP of .328, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .462. He's batting .262.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 71st, his on-base percentage ranks 75th, and he is 51st in slugging.

Ceddanne Rafaela is batting .267 with 23 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 17 walks, while slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 63rd, his on-base percentage 122nd, and his slugging percentage 58th.

Rafaela heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .350 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Trevor Story has 108 hits this season and has a slash line of .257/.301/.430.

Story has logged a hit or more in six straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .306 with five doubles, three home runs, four walks and nine RBIs.

Wilyer Abreu is batting .249 with a .318 OBP and 60 RBI for Boston this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has accumulated a slugging percentage of .493 and has 127 hits, both team-best numbers for the Royals. He's batting .287 and with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average is 20th, his on-base percentage is 55th, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Maikel Garcia has a .354 OBP to lead his team. He has a batting average of .298 while slugging .470.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 11th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .263 with 18 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 36 walks.

Salvador Perez is batting .255 with 28 doubles, 20 home runs and 19 walks.

Red Sox vs Royals Head to Head

8/4/2025: 8-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/11/2025: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-1 BOS (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/10/2025: 10-1 BOS (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-1 BOS (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/9/2025: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/7/2024: 8-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/6/2024: 6-5 BOS (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-5 BOS (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/5/2024: 9-5 BOS (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

9-5 BOS (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/14/2024: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/13/2024: 5-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/12/2024: 6-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

