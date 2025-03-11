UTEP vs Sam Houston Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for CUSA Tournament

The No. 8 seed UTEP Miners (17-14, 7-11 CUSA) are squaring off against the No. 9 seed Sam Houston Bearkats (13-18, 6-12 CUSA) in CUSA tournament on Tuesday at Von Braun Center, at 6:30 p.m. ET airing on ESPN+.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UTEP vs. Sam Houston Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Tuesday, March 11, 2025 Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Huntsville, Alabama

Huntsville, Alabama Arena: Von Braun Center

UTEP vs. Sam Houston Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UTEP win (54.4%)

Before you wager on Tuesday's UTEP-Sam Houston spread (UTEP -1.5) or over/under (145.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

UTEP vs. Sam Houston: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UTEP has covered 13 times in 28 games with a spread this season.

Sam Houston has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 19 times.

As a 1.5-point favorite or more in 2024-25, UTEP is 6-9 against the spread compared to the 4-10 ATS record Sam Houston puts up as a 1.5-point underdog.

Against the spread, the Miners have performed worse when playing at home, covering four times in 13 home games, and seven times in 12 road games.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Bearkats have a lower winning percentage at home (.300, 3-7-0 record) than away (.375, 6-10-0).

UTEP has covered the spread eight times in 18 conference games.

Against the spread in CUSA games, Sam Houston is 6-12-0 this year.

UTEP vs. Sam Houston: Moneyline Betting Stats

UTEP has won in 10, or 66.7%, of the 15 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Miners have a win-loss record of 10-5 when favored by -114 or better by sportsbooks this year.

Sam Houston has compiled a 1-13 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 7.1% of those games).

The Bearkats are 1-13 (winning only 7.1% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -105 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UTEP has a 53.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

UTEP vs. Sam Houston Head-to-Head Comparison

UTEP has a +64 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.1 points per game. It is putting up 72.7 points per game to rank 213th in college basketball and is allowing 70.6 per outing to rank 138th in college basketball.

Otis Frazier III's team-leading 13.4 points per game ranks 461st in the country.

Sam Houston has a -8 scoring differential, putting up 75.7 points per game (125th in college basketball) and conceding 75.9 (290th in college basketball).

Lamar Wilkerson's 20.4 points per game paces Sam Houston and ranks 12th in the nation.

The Miners lose the rebound battle by 5.6 boards on average. They record 28.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 337th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 34.0 per contest.

Kevin Kalu tops the team with 5.5 rebounds per game (439th in college basketball action).

The Bearkats rank 186th in college basketball at 31.8 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.2 their opponents average.

Kalifa Sakho leads the team with 6.3 rebounds per game (262nd in college basketball).

UTEP ranks 239th in college basketball by averaging 93.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 119th in college basketball, allowing 91.0 points per 100 possessions.

The Bearkats rank 173rd in college basketball with 96.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 262nd defensively with 96.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

