Utah Tech vs Abilene Christian College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for WAC Tournament

The No. 3 seed Utah Tech Trailblazers (18-14, 11-7 WAC) are taking on the No. 6 seed Abilene Christian Wildcats (14-18, 5-13 WAC) in the WAC tournament on Thursday at Orleans Arena, at 11:30 p.m. ET airing on ESPN+.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Utah Tech vs. Abilene Christian Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Thursday, March 12, 2026 Game time: 11:30 p.m. ET

11:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Arena: Orleans Arena

Utah Tech vs. Abilene Christian Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Utah Tech win (63.5%)

Utah Tech is a 3.5-point favorite over Abilene Christian on Thursday and the total has been set at 141.5 points. Here are some betting insights and trends if you are planning on making a wager on the outing.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Utah Tech vs. Abilene Christian: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Utah Tech has compiled an 18-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

Abilene Christian has put together a 13-16-0 ATS record so far this year.

Utah Tech (3-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 3.5 points or more this season (75%) than Abilene Christian (6-4) does as a 3.5+-point underdog (60%).

Against the spread, the Trailblazers have performed better at home, covering nine times in 11 home games, and nine times in 16 road games.

The Wildcats' winning percentage against the spread at home is .364 (4-7-0). On the road, it is .467 (7-8-0).

Utah Tech is 12-6-0 against the spread in conference games this year.

Abilene Christian has beaten the spread eight times in 19 WAC games.

Utah Tech vs. Abilene Christian: Moneyline Betting Stats

Utah Tech has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 10 games this year and has walked away with the win seven times (70%) in those games.

This season, the Trailblazers have been victorious five times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 or shorter on the moneyline.

Abilene Christian has won four of the 14 games it was the moneyline underdog this season (28.6%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer, the Wildcats have a 2-7 record (winning just 22.2% of their games).

Utah Tech has an implied victory probability of 58.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Utah Tech vs. Abilene Christian Head-to-Head Comparison

Utah Tech outscores opponents by 2.3 points per game (scoring 76.9 per game to rank 153rd in college basketball while allowing 74.6 per outing to rank 203rd in college basketball) and has a +72 scoring differential overall.

Ethan Potter is 192nd in college basketball with a team-leading 16.4 points per game.

Abilene Christian is being outscored by two points per game, with a -62 scoring differential overall. It puts up 70.2 points per game (304th in college basketball), and gives up 72.2 per outing (129th in college basketball).

Bradyn Hubbard's 16.2 points per game leads Abilene Christian and ranks 207th in the nation.

The Trailblazers rank 176th in the country at 32.1 rebounds per game. That's 1.3 fewer than the 33.4 their opponents average.

Potter tops the team with 7.9 rebounds per game (83rd in college basketball action).

The Wildcats rank 336th in the country at 28.2 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 27.7 their opponents average.

Hubbard tops the Wildcats with 4.6 rebounds per game (755th in college basketball).

Utah Tech ranks 202nd in college basketball with 96.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 146th in college basketball defensively with 94 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Wildcats average 91.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (313th in college basketball), and allow 94.2 points per 100 possessions (153rd in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!