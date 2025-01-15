Utah State vs UNLV Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 15

The Utah State Aggies (16-1, 6-0 MWC) will try to continue a six-game win streak when they visit the UNLV Rebels (9-7, 3-2 MWC) on January 15, 2025 at Thomas & Mack Center.

Utah State vs. UNLV Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 Game time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Thomas & Mack Center

Utah State vs. UNLV Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Utah State win (76.3%)

Take a look at these betting insights and trends before you wager on Wednesday's Utah State-UNLV spread (Utah State -4.5) or total (148.5 points).

Utah State vs. UNLV: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Utah State has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

UNLV has won four games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 11 times.

Utah State covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 33.3% of the time. That's more often than UNLV covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (20%).

At home, the Aggies have a worse record against the spread (4-5-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (3-1-0).

The Rebels have been better against the spread on the road (2-3-0) than at home (2-5-0) this season.

Utah State has two wins against the spread in conference games this season.

UNLV has won once against the spread in MWC action this season.

Utah State vs. UNLV: Moneyline Betting Stats

Utah State has won in 11, or 91.7%, of the 12 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Aggies have a mark of 11-1 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -196 or better on the moneyline.

UNLV has been the moneyline underdog a total of six times this season, and it has lost each of those games.

The Rebels have played in five games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +162 or longer without claiming a victory.

Utah State has an implied victory probability of 66.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Utah State vs. UNLV Head-to-Head Comparison

Utah State outscores opponents by 15.1 points per game (scoring 83.2 per game to rank 29th in college basketball while giving up 68.1 per outing to rank 87th in college basketball) and has a +257 scoring differential overall.

Ian Martinez leads Utah State, averaging 16.8 points per game (118th in college basketball).

UNLV has a +12 scoring differential, putting up 71.9 points per game (254th in college basketball) and conceding 71.1 (175th in college basketball).

Dedan Thomas Jr.'s 16.1 points per game leads UNLV and ranks 170th in the country.

The Aggies win the rebound battle by 5.0 boards on average. They record 33.0 rebounds per game, which ranks 165th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 28.0 per outing.

Mason Falslev is 286th in college basketball play with 6.2 rebounds per game to lead the Aggies.

The 30.1 rebounds per game the Rebels accumulate rank 309th in college basketball, 2.7 fewer than the 32.8 their opponents pull down.

Jeremiah Cherry averages 5.6 rebounds per game (415th in college basketball) to lead the Rebels.

Utah State scores 106.7 points per 100 possessions (16th in college basketball), while giving up 87.3 points per 100 possessions (88th in college basketball).

The Rebels rank 184th in college basketball with 95.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 269th defensively with 94.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

