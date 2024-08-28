US Open Second Round Best Bets, Including a FanDuel Promo 8/28/24

The final Grand Slam of the year, the US Open, gets underway this week.

We should see plenty of fun matches and storylines emerge over the next couple of weeks, and what better way to get in on the action than by making some wagers on the US Open odds at FanDuel Sportsbook?

Let's see which second-round matches could have the most betting value on Wednesday.

FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a Reward Stack for those betting the US Open on August 28th and 29th! All customers receive one Boost Builder Token to use on a 3+ leg US Open Parlay AND one 30% Profit Boost Token to use on any 8/28-8/29 US Open wager.

On top of that, you can win even bigger on tennis bets with Same Game Parlays — and try new bets like Total Aces in a Match!

How to Claim This Promo

You can claim this promo by signing into your FanDuel Sportsbook account and clicking the “Claim Now” button.

You’ll then be awarded both tokens, which you can manually toggle-on when placing your bets. See full terms at FanDuel Sportsbook.

US Open Best Bets

Ben Shelton vs. Roberto Bautista Agut

Ben Shelton faced Dominic Thiem in the first round, one of several players who will be retiring this season, and he was unfazed by the occasion, steamrolling the Austrian 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 while winning 91% of his first-serve points. Given that Thiem is shell of the player who won the 2020 US Open, coming into the event with a 2-7 record, the outcome was expected, but it's still a promising sign that Shelton took care of business without issue.

While Roberto Bautista Agut hasn't fallen off as steeply as Thiem, he's far from the top-10 player he used to be. Bautista Agut entered the event with a middling 15-16 record, and including qualifying matches, he went 1-5 in hard-court matches this summer. Winning his first-round match 7-5, 7-6(3), 7-6(5) over Luca Nardi shouldn't inspire much confidence, either, as Nardi was just 1-8 over his last nine matches dating back to May.

Shelton was a semifinalist here in 2023, and his hard-court performances this summer were mostly positive, highlighted by a semifinals appearance in Washington and a quarterfinals finish in Cincinnati. Overall, he amassed a solid 18-11 record (61.2%) on hard courts before coming to New York.

Tennis Abstract projects a hefty 72% chance of victory for Shelton, and that's not even as high as his implied probability as a -520 favorite (84%). Considering the recent form of his opponent, backing the American to win in straight sets at plus odds looks like good value.

Matteo Berrettini vs. Taylor Fritz

Top-ranked American Taylor Fritz went just 1-2 on hard courts following the Olympics (clay) and Wimbledon (grass), so he hasn't had much time to adjust to yet another surface in a short span, but he's consistently made deep runs majors lately. He's reached the quarterfinals in three of the last four Grand Slams -- including last year's US Open -- and he narrowly missed out on his first major semifinal at this year's Wimbledon in a five-set loss to Italian Lorenzo Musetti.

Fritz will face Musetti's countryman Matteo Berrettini on Wednesday, and it's a matchup that should give him confidence due to a 3-0 head-to-head record over Berrettini.

Following a second-round loss at Wimbledon to Jannik Sinner, Berrettini switched to clay and promptly racked up 10 straight wins, nabbing a pair of ATP 250 titles in Gstaad and Kitzbuhel. However, he lost his lone hard-court match to Holger Rune in Cincinnati before this event, and his only other ATP-level match on the surface this year was a loss to the now retired Andy Murray in March.

The lack of tune-up matches on this surface could prove troublesome for Berrettini. Of his 10 career titles, none have come on hard courts, and his career win percentage is far lower on hard courts (54.9%) compared to his stellar marks on grass (79.4%) and clay (74.7%).

On the other hand, much of Fritz's success has come on hard courts (five of his eight titles), and he owns the 13th-best win rate on the surface over the past 52 weeks (66.7%).

While both players won their opening matches in straight sets, they did so against low-ranked clay specialists who we would expect them to advance past with ease.

Tennis Abstract grants Fritz a 66% win probability, and Massey Ratings is nearly identical at 65%. Berrettini's recent run on clay suggests he could be a handful regardless of the surface, but Fritz's head-to-head success and track record on hard courts should give him enough of the edge to cover the modest spread tonight.

Looking for the latest tennis odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to check out all of the tennis betting options and upcoming tournaments.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG.