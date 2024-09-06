US Open Men's Semifinals Best Bets, Including a FanDuel Promo 9/6/24

The US Open is nearing its conclusion, and we should be treated to some fantastic matches in the coming days. The final four men will compete on Friday to determine who advances to Sunday's final.

US Open Best Bets

Now, let’s get into the best bets on the US Open for September 6th.

Jannik Sinner vs. Jack Draper

Jack Draper wasn't expected to be in these semifinals, but he's played great in this tournament as he hasn't dropped a set in any of his five matches. That being said, defeating Jannik Sinner is a whole different beast, and Draper's path to these semis involved just one player ranked inside even the top 30 (world No. 10 Alex de Minaur).

Sinner is a massive -750 favorite (88% win probability), and models on Tennis Abstract (94%) and Massey Ratings (88%) are in agreement and give Draper virtually no shot at an upset.

Still, Sinner barely covered this spread in the round of 16 versus Tommy Paul (7-6, 7-6, 6-1) and fell short of it in the quarterfinals against Daniil Medvedev (6-2, 1-6, 6-1, 6-4). While Draper doesn't have the credentials of either of those players, he's still just 22 years old and has long been expected to be the most likely candidate to fill the shoes vacated by the recently retired Andy Murray in Great Britain.

Draper's match against de Minaur is a promising sign that he can be thorn in Sinner's side. Entering that quarterfinal match, he was 0-3 against the Australian, yet he won 84% of his first-serve points and racked up 20 break point chances (converted 6) on his way to a 6-3, 7-5, 6-2 victory in just over two hours.

While Draper did get his hamstring checked out in the middle of that match -- and de Minaur may not have been at his best physically -- his strong showing suggests he should be ready for Sinner. The fact that Draper has won at least 77% of his first-serve points in all of his matches here shows his serve should help him keep sets close against the Italian, as well.

Ultimately, Sinner is 33-2 on hard courts this season, and Draper is unlikely to be the guy who adds a third loss to that record. But his recent play should keep him in this one, and particularly if he's able to grab a set, he should cover this number.

Taylor Fritz vs. Frances Tiafoe

The NFL is in action again on Friday night, but it might deserve second-screen status at the start due to this highly-anticipated match.

In primetime, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe are facing off to see who will be the first American man to reach the US Open final since 2006. In fact, no American man has made any major final since Andy Roddick in 2009 (Wimbledon).

Fritz defeated some notable opponents on his way to these semis. He advanced past an always dangerous Matteo Berrettini in straight sets early on, and over the last two rounds, he's won against top-10 opponents Casper Ruud and Alexander Zverev.

It's by no means been an easy road for Tiafoe, who survived a five-set marathon against Ben Shelton and then defeated Alexei Popyrin, the man who bounced Novak Djokovic. However, he did benefit from Grigor Dimitrov succumbing to an injury in the quarterfinals, leading to a mid-match retirement.

Regardless of their paths to this point, with so much on the line, this feels like it should be an epic battle between these two longtime friends. While Fritz is a -285 favorite, Tiafoe loves playing in Arthur Ashe Stadium and often raises his level at this tournament.

And yet, history suggests that Fritz should take this match.

The reality is that Taylor is 6-1 versus Frances, which includes winning six straight. While these meetings have been scattered from 2016-2023, in their lone meeting last season, Fritz won in straight sets 6-3, 6-4.

Further, in their only match at a major, the 2022 Australian Open, Fritz won 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(5).

Tennis Abstract gives Fritz a 67% win probability while Massey Ratings sees this far less close at 81%. Although I expect Tiafoe will be up for this match and is sure to get the crowd involved, everything points to Fritz having the upper hand, and the way Taylor has handled tough opponents at this US Open suggests he will be the American who moves on.

