Up & Adams: Wednesday, April 17th, 2024

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube! On today’s episode, former NBA player Chandler Parsons and horse racing analyst Dubbs Anderson join to do Kentucky Derby trivia, talk about the future of the Golden State Warriors after their season ended last night, and Parsons’ prediction for Wednesday’s Play-In Tournament matchups with the Miami Heat facing the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks versing the Chicago Bulls.

Then, Kay highlights what you need to know about former Louisiana State Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels ahead of the NFL draft and Matt Hamilton shares whether the Green Bay Packers should sign quarterback Jordan Love to a long-term extension.

Next, Kay talks about the ongoing contract discussions with the Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa and reacts to the New York Giants doing work on the quarterbacks in the draft.

Finally, former Alabama Crimson Tide cornerback Terrion Arnold discusses the switch to cornerback in college and the advice he got from Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs.

Up & Adams airs Monday - Thursday on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture.

