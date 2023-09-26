Up & Adams: Tuesday, September 26th, 2023

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube! On today’s episode, Kay recaps the Cincinnati Bengals win over the Los Angeles Rams, the Philadelphia Eagles shutting down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and shares her top players to add on the waiver wire in fantasy football.

Then, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones discusses what’s stayed in his mind from the team’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers, what he’s seen from teammate Saquon Barkley as he rehabs a high ankle sprain, and thoughts on his alma mater, the Duke Blue Devils, becoming a football school.

Next, Pro Bowl wide receiver DeSean Jackson shares the team that'd be the best fit for him if he returned to the NFL, his top wide receivers in the league right now, and the player in today’s game that’s most similar to him.

Finally, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel talks about what makes the Arizona Cardinals tougher than people think as he’s getting ready to face them on Sunday.

Up & Adams airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture. Each episode will be posted after the fact on the Up & Adams YouTube page. You can also get each episode in podcast form on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. You may download this episode by clicking the download button in the player below. To watch FanDuel TV online, simply visit fanduel.com/watch and log in with your FanDuel account for free access. Follow “Up & Adams” on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. Follow FanDuel TV on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.