Up & Adams: Tuesday, October 10th, 2023

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube live from London! On today’s episode, Kay reacts to the Las Vegas Raiders beating the Green Bay Packers on Monday night.

Then, New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan talks about the team’s shutout win against the New England Patriots, why his quarterback, Derek Carr, can take them to the next level, and the Week 6 matchup against the Houston Texans.

Next, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones gives an update on the injury he sustained on Sunday in the loss to the Miami Dolphins, how he can get tight end Darren Waller more involved going forward, and previews the team’s next game against the Buffalo Bills.

After that, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver discusses the big win against the Dallas Cowboys, what makes quarterback Brock Purdy special, and responds to Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons’ comments after the loss.

Then, Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis chats about whether jet lag was a factor in the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, getting back on track in Week 6, and playing against his former coach Brian Daboll on Sunday.

Finally, Kay gives out her players to target on the waiver wire for fantasy football.

