Up & Adams: Tuesday, July 22nd, 2025

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube live!

On this episode, Kay Adams discusses whether Philip Rivers should be inducted into the Hall of Fame following his official retirement announcement.

Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon stops by to share his thoughts on this season’s breakout QB, the new Hall of Fame inductees, and of course, Cam Ward and his Tennessee Titans.

Robert Mays, host of The Athletic Football Show, also joins. He’s already been to Detroit Lions camp and is on his way to another. Kay picks his brain about Trey Hendrickson and the Micah Parsons contract drama.

Watch the full episode below:

Up & Adams airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture.

