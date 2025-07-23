MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 23
Will Shohei Ohtani or Byron Buxton go yard on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 23, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Minnesota Twins at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +186 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 35 HR in 99 games (has homered in 32.3% of games)
- Byron Buxton (Twins): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 81 games (has homered in 25.9% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 78 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 96 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 92 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 88 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 76 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)
- Matt Wallner (Twins): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 58 games (has homered in 19% of games)
- Royce Lewis (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 86 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Carlos Correa (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 86 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- James Outman (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Ty France (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 93 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Harrison Bader (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 80 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Willi Castro (Twins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)
- Christian Vázquez (Twins): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- Kody Clemens (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 61 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)
- Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 78 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)
- Trevor Larnach (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 93 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 81 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Brooks Lee (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games)
Kansas City Royals at Chicago Cubs
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 96 games (has homered in 22.9% of games)
- Salvador Pérez (Royals): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 96 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)
- Carson Kelly (Cubs): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 64 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 99 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 98 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)
- Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 101 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 99 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)
- Ian Happ (Cubs): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 90 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- Jac Caglianone (Royals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 96 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)
- Nick Loftin (Royals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Maikel Garcia (Royals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 97 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)
- Jonathan India (Royals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 93 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Justin Turner (Cubs): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- Matt Shaw (Cubs): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 66 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Freddy Fermin (Royals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 54 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)
- Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 80 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 100 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Tyler Tolbert (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
Milwaukee Brewers at Seattle Mariners
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +240 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 38 HR in 98 games (has homered in 30.6% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 98 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 99 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)
- Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 80 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 94 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)
- Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 94 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)
- Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 99 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- Luke Raley (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)
- Anthony Seigler (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Isaac Collins (Brewers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 76 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 96 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 95 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 95 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 76 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)
- Ben Williamson (Mariners): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 73 games (has homered in 1.4% of games)
- Blake Perkins (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
St. Louis Cardinals at Colorado Rockies
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 87 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)
- Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 95 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)
- Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 97 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)
- Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 80 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)
- Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 88 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Mike Toglia (Rockies): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 80 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Jordan Beck (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 86 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 93 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Thomas Saggese (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)
- Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 72 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 87 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 94 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 85 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
- Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 53 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)
- Adael Amador (Rockies): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)
- Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 88 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Yanquiel Fernandez (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Garrett Hampson (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 31 games
- Yohel Pozo (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Kyle Farmer (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 68 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
Houston Astros at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 36 HR in 99 games (has homered in 28.3% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 94 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 69 games (has homered in 23.2% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 97 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)
- Randal Grichuk (Diamondbacks): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games)
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 87 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)
- Brice Matthews (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 82 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 93 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Cam Smith (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 85 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 91 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Zack Short (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Chas McCormick (Astros): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games
- Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 67 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Blaze Alexander (Diamondbacks): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Cooper Hummel (Astros): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 100 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Jose Herrera (Diamondbacks): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 46 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)
- James McCann (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Victor Caratini (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 69 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- Taylor Trammell (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 84 games (has homered in 6% of games)