Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 23

Will Shohei Ohtani or Byron Buxton go yard on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 23, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Minnesota Twins at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +186 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 35 HR in 99 games (has homered in 32.3% of games)

+186 to hit a HR | 35 HR in 99 games (has homered in 32.3% of games) Byron Buxton (Twins): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 81 games (has homered in 25.9% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 81 games (has homered in 25.9% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 78 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 78 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 96 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 96 games (has homered in 17.7% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 92 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 92 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 88 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 88 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 76 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 76 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Matt Wallner (Twins): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 58 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 58 games (has homered in 19% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 86 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 86 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Carlos Correa (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 86 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 86 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) James Outman (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Ty France (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 93 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 93 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Harrison Bader (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 80 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 80 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Willi Castro (Twins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Christian Vázquez (Twins): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 61 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 61 games (has homered in 19.7% of games) Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 78 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 78 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 93 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 93 games (has homered in 14% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 81 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 81 games (has homered in 16% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games)

Kansas City Royals at Chicago Cubs

Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 96 games (has homered in 22.9% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 96 games (has homered in 22.9% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 96 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 96 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 64 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 64 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 99 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 99 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 98 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 98 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 101 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 101 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 99 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 99 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 90 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 90 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 96 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 96 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Nick Loftin (Royals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 97 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 97 games (has homered in 7.2% of games) Jonathan India (Royals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 93 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 93 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Justin Turner (Cubs): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games) Matt Shaw (Cubs): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 66 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 66 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Freddy Fermin (Royals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 54 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 54 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 80 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 80 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 100 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 100 games (has homered in 14% of games) Tyler Tolbert (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

Milwaukee Brewers at Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +240 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 38 HR in 98 games (has homered in 30.6% of games)

+240 to hit a HR | 38 HR in 98 games (has homered in 30.6% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 98 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 98 games (has homered in 17.3% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 99 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 99 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 80 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 80 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 94 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 94 games (has homered in 6.4% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 94 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 94 games (has homered in 18.1% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 99 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 99 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Luke Raley (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Anthony Seigler (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Isaac Collins (Brewers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 76 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 76 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 96 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 96 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 95 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 95 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 95 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 95 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 76 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 76 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Ben Williamson (Mariners): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 73 games (has homered in 1.4% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 73 games (has homered in 1.4% of games) Blake Perkins (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

St. Louis Cardinals at Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 87 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 87 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 95 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 95 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 97 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 97 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 80 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 80 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 88 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 88 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Mike Toglia (Rockies): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 80 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 80 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Jordan Beck (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 86 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 86 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 93 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 93 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Thomas Saggese (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 72 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 72 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 87 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 87 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 94 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 94 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 85 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 85 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 53 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 53 games (has homered in 1.9% of games) Adael Amador (Rockies): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 88 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 88 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Yanquiel Fernandez (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Garrett Hampson (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 31 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 31 games Yohel Pozo (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Kyle Farmer (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 68 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

