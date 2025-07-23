FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 23

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 23

Will Logan Gilbert strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Bradley Blalock surpass 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 23, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Minnesota Twins at Los Angeles Dodgers

  • Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +116) | 2025 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances
  • Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -115, Under -111) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Kansas City Royals at Chicago Cubs

  • Matthew Boyd (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances

Milwaukee Brewers at Seattle Mariners

  • Logan Gilbert (Mariners): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 7.3 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
  • Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 2025 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

St. Louis Cardinals at Colorado Rockies

  • Erick Fedde (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +130) | 2025 Stats: 3.1 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances
  • Bradley Blalock (Rockies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -124) | 2025 Stats: 1.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Houston Astros at Arizona Diamondbacks

  • Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -116) | 2025 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
  • Framber Valdez (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup