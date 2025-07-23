Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 23

Will Logan Gilbert strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Bradley Blalock surpass 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 23, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Minnesota Twins at Los Angeles Dodgers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +116) | 2025 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +116) | 6.1 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -115, Under -111) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Kansas City Royals at Chicago Cubs

Matthew Boyd (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances

Milwaukee Brewers at Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert (Mariners): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 7.3 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -158) | 7.3 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 2025 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

St. Louis Cardinals at Colorado Rockies

Erick Fedde (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +130) | 2025 Stats: 3.1 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +130) | 3.1 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances Bradley Blalock (Rockies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -124) | 2025 Stats: 1.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Houston Astros at Arizona Diamondbacks