MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 23
Will Logan Gilbert strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Bradley Blalock surpass 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 23, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Minnesota Twins at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +116) | 2025 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances
- Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -115, Under -111) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
Kansas City Royals at Chicago Cubs
- Matthew Boyd (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances
Milwaukee Brewers at Seattle Mariners
- Logan Gilbert (Mariners): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 7.3 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
- Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 2025 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
St. Louis Cardinals at Colorado Rockies
- Erick Fedde (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +130) | 2025 Stats: 3.1 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances
- Bradley Blalock (Rockies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -124) | 2025 Stats: 1.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
Houston Astros at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -116) | 2025 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
- Framber Valdez (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances