Diamondbacks vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 23

The Arizona Diamondbacks are among the MLB teams playing on Wednesday, up against the Houston Astros.

Diamondbacks vs Astros Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (50-51) vs. Houston Astros (58-42)

Date: Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Wednesday, July 23, 2025 Time: 3:40 p.m. ET

3:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: MLB Network, ARID, and SCHN

Diamondbacks vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-116) | HOU: (-102)

ARI: (-116) | HOU: (-102) Spread: ARI: +1.5 (-205) | HOU: -1.5 (+168)

ARI: +1.5 (-205) | HOU: -1.5 (+168) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Diamondbacks vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 10-6, 4.74 ERA vs Brandon Walter (Astros) - 1-3, 3.66 ERA

The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Brandon Pfaadt (10-6, 4.74 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Astros will turn to Brandon Walter (1-3, 3.66 ERA). Pfaadt's team is 12-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Pfaadt's team has won 54.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-5). The Astros have a 3-5-0 ATS record in Walter's eight starts with a set spread. The Astros were named the moneyline underdog for four Walter starts this season -- they lost every game.

Diamondbacks vs Astros Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (50.4%)

Diamondbacks vs Astros Moneyline

The Diamondbacks vs Astros moneyline has Arizona as a -116 favorite, while Houston is a -102 underdog on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Astros Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Diamondbacks. The Astros are +168 to cover, while the Diamondbacks are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Diamondbacks vs Astros Over/Under

The Diamondbacks-Astros game on July 23 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Diamondbacks vs Astros Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 32, or 50%, of the 64 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Arizona has a record of 27-27 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks' games have gone over the total in 52 of their 98 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks have an against the spread mark of 47-51-0 in 98 games with a line this season.

The Astros have been the moneyline underdog 31 total times this season. They've finished 19-12 in those games.

Houston has gone 14-10 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer (58.3%).

The Astros have played in 99 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 42 times (42-54-3).

The Astros have a 51-48-0 record against the spread this season (covering 51.5% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo leads Arizona in OBP (.372) this season, fueled by 99 hits. He has a .270 batting average and a slugging percentage of .417.

Among all qualified batters, he is 55th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 87th in slugging.

Eugenio Suarez has 93 hits, which leads Arizona batters this season. He's batting .257 with 54 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .605 with an on-base percentage of .328.

He ranks 84th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging in MLB.

Suarez heads into this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .306 with a double, eight home runs, five walks and 12 RBIs.

Josh Naylor has hit 11 homers with a team-high .452 SLG this season.

Naylor enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a double and two walks.

Corbin Carroll has 21 home runs, 49 RBI and a batting average of .250 this season.

Carroll has hit safely in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .261 with a double, three triples, a walk and two RBIs.

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve has a .465 slugging percentage, which leads the Astros. He's batting .278 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 38th, his on-base percentage is 65th, and he is 44th in slugging.

Altuve hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with three doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Yainer Diaz is batting .239 with 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 14 walks. He's slugging .394 with an on-base percentage of .271.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 122nd in batting average, 156th in on-base percentage and 110th in slugging percentage.

Christian Walker is hitting .230 with 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 25 walks.

Cam Smith is batting .269 with 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 27 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Astros Head to Head

7/21/2025: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/8/2024: 12-6 ARI (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

12-6 ARI (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/7/2024: 11-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

11-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/6/2024: 8-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 10/1/2023: 8-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

8-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 9/30/2023: 1-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

1-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/29/2023: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-1 HOU (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/28/2022: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

5-2 ARI (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/27/2022: 10-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

10-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 4/13/2022: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

