Cardinals vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 23

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

The MLB's Wednesday slate includes the St. Louis Cardinals taking on the Colorado Rockies.

Cardinals vs Rockies Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (52-49) vs. Colorado Rockies (24-76)

Date: Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Wednesday, July 23, 2025 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and FDSMW

Cardinals vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-194) | COL: (+162)

STL: (-194) | COL: (+162) Spread: STL: -1.5 (-128) | COL: +1.5 (+106)

STL: -1.5 (-128) | COL: +1.5 (+106) Total: 11 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Cardinals vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 5-6, 4.71 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 2-10, 5.19 ERA

The Cardinals will give the nod to Andre Pallante (5-6) against the Rockies and Kyle Freeland (2-10). Pallante and his team have a record of 11-8-0 against the spread when he starts. Pallante's team has won 42.9% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-4). The Rockies are 7-11-0 against the spread when Freeland starts. The Rockies are 4-13 in Freeland's 17 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cardinals vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (63%)

Cardinals vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is the underdog, +162 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -194 favorite despite being on the road.

Cardinals vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at +1.5 on the runline against the Cardinals. The Rockies are +106 to cover the spread, and the Cardinals are -128.

Cardinals vs Rockies Over/Under

A total of 11 runs has been set for the Cardinals-Rockies contest on July 23, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Cardinals vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been victorious in 24, or 54.5%, of the 44 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

St. Louis has played as a favorite of -194 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Contests with the Cardinals have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 52 of 98 chances this season.

In 98 games with a line this season, the Cardinals have a mark of 53-45-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have won 22 of the 94 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (23.4%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +162 or longer, Colorado has a 12-54 record (winning just 18.2% of its games).

The Rockies have played in 98 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 39 times (39-56-3).

The Rockies have covered only 39.8% of their games this season, going 39-59-0 against the spread.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has an OPS of .788, fueled by an OBP of .364 to go with a slugging percentage of .425. He has a .293 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 12th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 81st in slugging.

Nolan Arenado is hitting .244 with 15 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .386 with an on-base percentage of .303.

Among all qualified, he ranks 115th in batting average, 130th in on-base percentage and 124th in slugging percentage.

Alec Burleson leads St. Louis in total hits (88) this season, and 29 of those have gone for extra bases.

Willson Contreras is batting .256 with a .341 OBP and 57 RBI for St. Louis this season.

Contreras brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has accumulated a team-best OBP (.324) and slugging percentage (.518), while leading the Rockies in hits (93, while batting .278).

Including all qualified players, he ranks 38th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 86th and he is 16th in slugging.

Jordan Beck paces his team with a .324 OBP. He has a batting average of .271 while slugging .457.

He ranks 56th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage in MLB.

Mickey Moniak is batting .271 with 11 doubles, six triples, 14 home runs and 16 walks.

Ryan McMahon is hitting .218 with 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 47 walks.

Cardinals vs Rockies Head to Head

7/21/2025: 6-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/26/2024: 10-8 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-8 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/25/2024: 5-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/24/2024: 7-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/9/2024: 5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/8/2024: 6-5 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

6-5 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/7/2024: 8-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

8-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/6/2024: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 8/6/2023: 1-0 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

1-0 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/5/2023: 6-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

