Cardinals vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 23
Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.
The MLB's Wednesday slate includes the St. Louis Cardinals taking on the Colorado Rockies.
Cardinals vs Rockies Game Info
- St. Louis Cardinals (52-49) vs. Colorado Rockies (24-76)
- Date: Wednesday, July 23, 2025
- Time: 3:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: COLR and FDSMW
Cardinals vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: STL: (-194) | COL: (+162)
- Spread: STL: -1.5 (-128) | COL: +1.5 (+106)
- Total: 11 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Cardinals vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 5-6, 4.71 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 2-10, 5.19 ERA
The Cardinals will give the nod to Andre Pallante (5-6) against the Rockies and Kyle Freeland (2-10). Pallante and his team have a record of 11-8-0 against the spread when he starts. Pallante's team has won 42.9% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-4). The Rockies are 7-11-0 against the spread when Freeland starts. The Rockies are 4-13 in Freeland's 17 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Cardinals vs Rockies Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cardinals win (63%)
Cardinals vs Rockies Moneyline
- Colorado is the underdog, +162 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -194 favorite despite being on the road.
Cardinals vs Rockies Spread
- The Rockies are at +1.5 on the runline against the Cardinals. The Rockies are +106 to cover the spread, and the Cardinals are -128.
Cardinals vs Rockies Over/Under
- A total of 11 runs has been set for the Cardinals-Rockies contest on July 23, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.
Cardinals vs Rockies Betting Trends
- The Cardinals have been victorious in 24, or 54.5%, of the 44 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- St. Louis has played as a favorite of -194 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.
- Contests with the Cardinals have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 52 of 98 chances this season.
- In 98 games with a line this season, the Cardinals have a mark of 53-45-0 against the spread.
- The Rockies have won 22 of the 94 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (23.4%).
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +162 or longer, Colorado has a 12-54 record (winning just 18.2% of its games).
- The Rockies have played in 98 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 39 times (39-56-3).
- The Rockies have covered only 39.8% of their games this season, going 39-59-0 against the spread.
Cardinals Player Leaders
- Brendan Donovan has an OPS of .788, fueled by an OBP of .364 to go with a slugging percentage of .425. He has a .293 batting average, as well.
- Among qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 12th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 81st in slugging.
- Nolan Arenado is hitting .244 with 15 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .386 with an on-base percentage of .303.
- Among all qualified, he ranks 115th in batting average, 130th in on-base percentage and 124th in slugging percentage.
- Alec Burleson leads St. Louis in total hits (88) this season, and 29 of those have gone for extra bases.
- Willson Contreras is batting .256 with a .341 OBP and 57 RBI for St. Louis this season.
- Contreras brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.
Rockies Player Leaders
- Hunter Goodman has accumulated a team-best OBP (.324) and slugging percentage (.518), while leading the Rockies in hits (93, while batting .278).
- Including all qualified players, he ranks 38th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 86th and he is 16th in slugging.
- Jordan Beck paces his team with a .324 OBP. He has a batting average of .271 while slugging .457.
- He ranks 56th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage in MLB.
- Mickey Moniak is batting .271 with 11 doubles, six triples, 14 home runs and 16 walks.
- Ryan McMahon is hitting .218 with 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 47 walks.
Cardinals vs Rockies Head to Head
- 7/21/2025: 6-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 9/26/2024: 10-8 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 9/25/2024: 5-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 9/24/2024: 7-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 6/9/2024: 5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 6/8/2024: 6-5 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)
- 6/7/2024: 8-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 6/6/2024: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)
- 8/6/2023: 1-0 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 8/5/2023: 6-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)
