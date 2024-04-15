Up & Adams: Monday, April 15th, 2024

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube! On today’s episode, Kay reacts to New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ return to the facility, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith signing an extension with the team, and the rumor about San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk requesting a trade.

Then, Kay shares one thing to know about former South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Xavier Legette ahead of the NFL draft and her thoughts on former MVP quarterback Tom Brady leaving the door open for a return to the league.

Next, former Houston Cougars left tackle Patrick Paul talks about his mindset on the field, being considered a project, and how his meeting with the Houston Texans went.

Finally, former Troy Trojans defensive end Javon Solomon discusses his big 2023 season, the conversation with Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, and the feedback he’s been getting during the draft process.

