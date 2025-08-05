Cubs vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 5

Odds updated as of 6:11 a.m.

The Chicago Cubs versus the Cincinnati Reds is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Cubs vs Reds Game Info

Chicago Cubs (65-47) vs. Cincinnati Reds (59-54)

Date: Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Tuesday, August 5, 2025 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: TBS, MARQ, and FDSOH

Cubs vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-178) | CIN: (+150)

CHC: (-178) | CIN: (+150) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+120) | CIN: +1.5 (-144)

CHC: -1.5 (+120) | CIN: +1.5 (-144) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Cubs vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 8-4, 3.25 ERA vs Zack Littell (Reds) - 8-8, 3.58 ERA

The Cubs will give the nod to Shota Imanaga (8-4) versus the Reds and Zack Littell (8-8). Imanaga's team is 8-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Imanaga starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 6-3. When Littell starts, the Reds have gone 9-13-0 against the spread. The Reds have been the moneyline underdog in 12 of Littell's starts this season, and they went 6-6 in those games.

Cubs vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (58.7%)

Cubs vs Reds Moneyline

Cincinnati is the underdog, +150 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -178 favorite at home.

Cubs vs Reds Spread

The Cubs are hosting the Reds and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Cubs are +120 to cover the runline, with the Reds being -144.

Cubs vs Reds Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Cubs-Reds on Aug. 5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Cubs vs Reds Betting Trends

The Cubs have been chosen as favorites in 73 games this year and have walked away with the win 49 times (67.1%) in those games.

This season Chicago has come away with a win 15 times in 18 chances when named as a favorite of at least -178 on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over in 55 of their 109 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cubs have posted a record of 52-57-0 against the spread this season.

The Reds have put together a 30-28 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 51.7% of those games).

Cincinnati has gone 3-7 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +150 or longer (30%).

The Reds have played in 106 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-59-4).

The Reds have a 57-49-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.8% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago in OBP (.388) this season, fueled by 111 hits. He has a .274 batting average and a slugging percentage of .479.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 31st in slugging.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 114 hits, which is tops among Chicago batters this season. He's batting .266 with 62 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .547 with an on-base percentage of .304.

His batting average ranks 65th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 125th, and his slugging percentage ninth.

Seiya Suzuki has collected 105 base hits, an OBP of .314 and a slugging percentage of .504 this season.

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.382) thanks to 26 extra-base hits.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has accumulated a slugging percentage of .483 and has 122 hits, both team-best numbers for the Reds. He's batting .282 and with an on-base percentage of .359.

He ranks 25th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

TJ Friedl has a .373 on-base percentage to lead his team. He has a batting average of .271 while slugging .397.

He is currently 50th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 109th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Spencer Steer is batting .236 with 15 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 32 walks.

Matt McLain is batting .225 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 41 walks.

Cubs vs Reds Head to Head

8/4/2025: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/1/2025: 7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/31/2025: 2-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

2-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/30/2025: 6-2 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-2 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/25/2025: 11-8 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

11-8 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/24/2025: 6-4 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-4 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/23/2025: 13-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

13-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/29/2024: 3-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/28/2024: 3-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/27/2024: 1-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

