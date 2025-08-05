Brewers vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 5

Odds updated as of 6:11 a.m.

The Milwaukee Brewers are among the MLB squads playing on Tuesday, up against the Atlanta Braves.

Brewers vs Braves Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (68-44) vs. Atlanta Braves (47-64)

Date: Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Tuesday, August 5, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSO and FDSWI

Brewers vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-146) | ATL: (+124)

MIL: (-146) | ATL: (+124) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+114) | ATL: +1.5 (-137)

MIL: -1.5 (+114) | ATL: +1.5 (-137) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Brewers vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta (Brewers) - 12-5, 3.08 ERA vs Joey Wentz (Braves) - 2-2, 5.02 ERA

The probable pitchers are Freddy Peralta (12-5) for the Brewers and Joey Wentz (2-2) for the Braves. Peralta and his team are 13-10-0 ATS this season when he starts. Peralta's team has a record of 10-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Braves have failed to cover all of the three games Wentz has started that had a spread set by bookmakers. The Braves were named the moneyline underdog for three Wentz starts this season -- they lost every game.

Brewers vs Braves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (56.3%)

Brewers vs Braves Moneyline

Atlanta is a +124 underdog on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -146 favorite on the road.

Brewers vs Braves Spread

The Brewers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Braves. The Brewers are +114 to cover, and the Braves are -137.

Brewers vs Braves Over/Under

Brewers versus Braves, on Aug. 5, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Brewers vs Braves Betting Trends

The Brewers have come away with 37 wins in the 56 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Milwaukee has a record of 18-7 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -146 or more on the moneyline.

The Brewers' games have gone over the total in 51 of their 110 opportunities.

The Brewers have posted a record of 63-47-0 against the spread this season.

The Braves have won six of the 29 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (20.7%).

Atlanta is 1-6 (winning only 14.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +124 or longer.

In the 106 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Braves, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 44 times (44-55-7).

The Braves have covered 41.5% of their games this season, going 44-62-0 against the spread.

Brewers Player Leaders

Christian Yelich is hitting .261 with 12 doubles, 21 home runs and 45 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .341 and a slugging percentage of .447.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 72nd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 65th in slugging.

William Contreras leads Milwaukee in OBP (.356) this season, fueled by 102 hits. He's batting .257 while slugging .375.

He ranks 82nd in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 132nd in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Brice Turang has collected 112 base hits, an OBP of .341 and a slugging percentage of .384 this season.

Turang has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .273 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs.

Sal Frelick is batting .296 with a .353 OBP and 41 RBI for Milwaukee this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has accumulated a team-high slugging percentage (.450) while pacing the Braves in hits (110). He's batting .259 and with an on-base percentage of .360.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 77th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage.

Ozzie Albies has 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 44 walks while batting .226. He's slugging .329 with an on-base percentage of .304.

He is currently 142nd in batting average, 125th in on-base percentage and 153rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Marcell Ozuna has racked up a team-best .366 on-base percentage.

Michael Harris II has 16 doubles, six triples, nine home runs and 13 walks while batting .236.

Brewers vs Braves Head to Head

8/4/2025: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/11/2025: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/10/2025: 4-1 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-1 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/9/2025: 7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/8/2024: 16-7 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

16-7 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/7/2024: 8-5 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

8-5 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/6/2024: 10-0 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

10-0 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/31/2024: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/30/2024: 5-1 ATL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-1 ATL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/29/2024: 8-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

