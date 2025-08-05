Rangers vs Yankees Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 5

Odds updated as of 6:11 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Tuesday includes the Texas Rangers facing the New York Yankees.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Rangers vs Yankees Game Info

Texas Rangers (59-55) vs. New York Yankees (60-53)

Date: Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Tuesday, August 5, 2025 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and YES

Rangers vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-134) | NYY: (+114)

TEX: (-134) | NYY: (+114) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+162) | NYY: +1.5 (-194)

TEX: -1.5 (+162) | NYY: +1.5 (-194) Total: 8 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Rangers vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 9-3, 1.49 ERA vs Will Warren (Yankees) - 6-5, 4.64 ERA

The probable pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi (9-3) for the Rangers and Will Warren (6-5) for the Yankees. Eovaldi and his team have a record of 12-6-0 against the spread when he starts. Eovaldi's team has won 77.8% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (7-2). When Warren starts, the Yankees have gone 9-14-0 against the spread. The Yankees were the moneyline underdog for two Warren starts this season -- they lost both.

Rangers vs Yankees Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (54.5%)

Rangers vs Yankees Moneyline

The Rangers vs Yankees moneyline has Texas as a -134 favorite, while New York is a +114 underdog on the road.

Rangers vs Yankees Spread

The Yankees are at +1.5 on the runline against the Rangers. The Yankees are -194 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +162.

Rangers vs Yankees Over/Under

The over/under for Rangers-Yankees on Aug. 5 is 8. The over is -122, and the under is -100.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. New York Yankees on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Rangers have won in 35, or 66%, of the 53 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Texas has won 23 of 33 games when listed as at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Rangers' games have gone over the total in 48 of their 113 opportunities.

The Rangers have an against the spread mark of 62-51-0 in 113 games with a line this season.

The Yankees have won six of the 16 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (37.5%).

New York is 2-3 (winning 40% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer.

In the 112 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Yankees, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 51 times (51-55-6).

The Yankees have collected a 48-64-0 record against the spread this season (covering 42.9% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien has 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 45 walks while hitting .226. He has an on-base percentage of .303 and a slugging percentage of .357.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 142nd, his on-base percentage ranks 130th, and he is 140th in slugging.

Josh Smith leads Texas in slugging percentage (.402) thanks to 28 extra-base hits. He's batting .269 with an on-base percentage of .344.

He ranks 55th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 101st in slugging in the majors.

Smith heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .143 with two RBIs.

Corey Seager leads his team in OBP (.365) and total hits (79) this season.

Adolis Garcia has been key for Texas with 92 hits, an OBP of .270 plus a slugging percentage of .394.

Yankees Player Leaders

Cody Bellinger is batting .278 with 20 doubles, five triples, 20 home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 35th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Anthony Volpe is hitting .219 with 23 doubles, four triples, 17 home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .287.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 153rd in batting average, 150th in on-base percentage and 82nd in slugging percentage.

Trent Grisham is hitting .248 with nine doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 51 walks.

Paul Goldschmidt is hitting .282 with 25 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 31 walks.

Rangers vs Yankees Head to Head

8/4/2025: 8-5 TEX (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-5 TEX (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/22/2025: 1-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

1-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/21/2025: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/20/2025: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 9/4/2024: 10-6 TEX (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-6 TEX (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/3/2024: 7-4 TEX (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-4 TEX (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/2/2024: 8-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/11/2024: 8-7 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-7 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/10/2024: 8-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

8-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/25/2023: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!