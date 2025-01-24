Up & Adams: Friday, January 24th, 2025

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube live!

On this episode, Kay shares which two players she thinks will be X factors in the NFC Championship game.

SB Champ and 4x Pro Bowl LB London Fletcher makes his case for why he should be in the HOF and what his approach would be to contain Saquon Barkley.



Then, Buffalo Bills RB James Cook talks about his mindset going into the AFC Championship game and how Joe Brady turned Buffalo into a run-heavy team.

