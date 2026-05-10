MLB
Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 10
Will Spencer Strider strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Braxton Ashcraft exceed 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 10, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Pittsburgh Pirates at San Francisco Giants
- Landen Roupp (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2026 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
- Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2026 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Spencer Strider (Braves): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance