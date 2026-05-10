Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 10

Will Spencer Strider strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Braxton Ashcraft exceed 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 10, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Pittsburgh Pirates at San Francisco Giants

Landen Roupp (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2026 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 6.1 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2026 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers