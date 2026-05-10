Canadiens vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3

The Montreal Canadiens will take on the Buffalo Sabres in NHL action on Sunday.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Canadiens vs Sabres Game Info

Montreal Canadiens (48-24-10) vs. Buffalo Sabres (50-23-9)

Date: Sunday, May 10, 2026

Sunday, May 10, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec Coverage: ESPN

Canadiens vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Canadiens (-128) Sabres (+106) 5.5 Canadiens (-1.5)

Canadiens vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Sabres win (50.4%)

Canadiens vs Sabres Puck Line

The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sabres are -225 to cover the spread, and the Canadiens are +180.

Canadiens vs Sabres Over/Under

Canadiens versus Sabres, on May 10, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -134 and the under +110.

Canadiens vs Sabres Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Canadiens-Sabres, Montreal is the favorite at -128, and Buffalo is +106 playing on the road.

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