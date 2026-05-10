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Canadiens vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Canadiens vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3

The Montreal Canadiens will take on the Buffalo Sabres in NHL action on Sunday.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Canadiens vs Sabres Game Info

  • Montreal Canadiens (48-24-10) vs. Buffalo Sabres (50-23-9)
  • Date: Sunday, May 10, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
  • Coverage: ESPN

Canadiens vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Canadiens (-128)Sabres (+106)5.5Canadiens (-1.5)

Canadiens vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Sabres win (50.4%)

Canadiens vs Sabres Puck Line

  • The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sabres are -225 to cover the spread, and the Canadiens are +180.

Canadiens vs Sabres Over/Under

  • Canadiens versus Sabres, on May 10, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -134 and the under +110.

Canadiens vs Sabres Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Canadiens-Sabres, Montreal is the favorite at -128, and Buffalo is +106 playing on the road.

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