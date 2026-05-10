Yankees vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 10

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

The New York Yankees versus the Milwaukee Brewers is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Brewers Game Info

New York Yankees (26-13) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (20-16)

Date: Sunday, May 10, 2026

Sunday, May 10, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Brewers.TV and YES

Yankees vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-122) | MIL: (+104)

NYY: (-122) | MIL: (+104) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+138) | MIL: +1.5 (-166)

NYY: -1.5 (+138) | MIL: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Yankees vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon (Yankees) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Logan Henderson (Brewers) - 0-1, 4.50 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Carlos Rodon and the Brewers will turn to Logan Henderson (0-1, 4.50 ERA). In games Rodon pitched with a spread last season, his team was 15-20-0 ATS. Rodon and his team had a 20-14 record when he pitched as a favorite last season. Henderson has started two games with set spreads, and the Brewers failed to cover in both opportunities. The Brewers were the moneyline underdog for one Henderson start this season -- they lost.

Yankees vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (53.6%)

Yankees vs Brewers Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -122 on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a +104 underdog despite being at home.

Yankees vs Brewers Spread

The Yankees are at the Brewers and are favored by 1.5 runs (+138 to cover) on the runline. Milwaukee is -166 to cover.

Yankees vs Brewers Over/Under

Yankees versus Brewers, on May 10, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Milwaukee Brewers on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Yankees have been favorites in 35 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (65.7%) in those contests.

This season New York has come away with a win 22 times in 31 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 17 of their 37 opportunities.

The Yankees are 22-15-0 against the spread in their 37 games that had a posted line this season.

The Brewers have won six of the 13 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (46.2%).

Milwaukee has a 1-4 record (winning just 20% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.

The Brewers have played in 36 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-17-2).

The Brewers have covered 61.1% of their games this season, going 22-14-0 against the spread.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge is hitting .270 with six doubles, 15 home runs and 28 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .398 while slugging .631.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 55th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is fifth in slugging.

Judge will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .316 with a double, four home runs, seven walks and 10 RBIs.

Ben Rice has 37 hits and an OBP of .442, both of which lead the Yankees this season. He's batting .330 and slugging .732.

He is fifth in batting average, first in on-base percentage and first in slugging among qualified batters.

Cody Bellinger leads New York in slugging percentage (.514) powered by 18 extra-base hits.

Trent Grisham is batting .177 with a .307 OBP and 23 RBI for New York this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has an on-base percentage of .428 and has 36 hits, both team-high numbers for the Brewers. He's batting .295 and slugging .500.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 28th, his on-base percentage is third, and he is 30th in slugging.

William Contreras is slugging .394 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .277 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 64th, and he is 97th in slugging.

Jake Bauers has six doubles, five home runs and 14 walks while batting .259.

Sal Frelick is hitting .223 with two doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.

Yankees vs Brewers Head to Head

5/8/2026: 6-0 MIL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-0 MIL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 3/30/2025: 12-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

12-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 3/29/2025: 20-9 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

20-9 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 3/27/2025: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/28/2024: 15-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

15-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/27/2024: 15-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

15-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/26/2024: 7-6 MIL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-6 MIL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/10/2023: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/8/2023: 8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/18/2022: 12-8 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

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