Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 10

Will Oneil Cruz or Rafael Devers go yard on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 10, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Pittsburgh Pirates at San Francisco Giants

Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 37 games (has homered in 21.6% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 37 games (has homered in 21.6% of games) Rafael Devers (Giants): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Brandon Lowe (Pirates): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 33 games (has homered in 24.2% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 33 games (has homered in 24.2% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Pirates): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Pirates): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Eric Haase (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Konnor Griffin (Pirates): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+1260 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Drew Gilbert (Giants): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games) Luis Arraez (Giants): +2200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 35 games

Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers