MLB
Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 10
Will Oneil Cruz or Rafael Devers go yard on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 10, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Pittsburgh Pirates at San Francisco Giants
- Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 37 games (has homered in 21.6% of games)
- Rafael Devers (Giants): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Brandon Lowe (Pirates): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 33 games (has homered in 24.2% of games)
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Ryan O'Hearn (Pirates): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)
- Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Marcell Ozuna (Pirates): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Henry Davis (Pirates): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Eric Haase (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Konnor Griffin (Pirates): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Drew Gilbert (Giants): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Luis Arraez (Giants): +2200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 35 games
Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 35 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Matt Olson (Braves): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 39 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 38 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Michael Harris II (Braves): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 36 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Drake Baldwin (Braves): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 39 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)
- Sean Murphy (Braves): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Jorge Mateo (Braves): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Eli White (Braves): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)