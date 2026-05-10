Orioles vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 10

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

The Baltimore Orioles versus the Athletics is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game.

Orioles vs Athletics Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (17-23) vs. Athletics (21-18)

Date: Sunday, May 10, 2026

Sunday, May 10, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and NBCS-CA

Orioles vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-110) | OAK: (-106)

BAL: (-110) | OAK: (-106) Spread: BAL: +1.5 (-176) | OAK: -1.5 (+146)

BAL: +1.5 (-176) | OAK: -1.5 (+146) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Orioles vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt (Orioles) - 2-2, 5.91 ERA vs Luis Severino (Athletics) - 2-3, 4.15 ERA

The Orioles will call on Chris Bassitt (2-2) against the Athletics and Luis Severino (2-3). Bassitt's team is 5-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Bassitt's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Athletics are 4-4-0 against the spread when Severino starts. The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog in six of Severino's starts this season, and they went 2-4 in those matchups.

Orioles vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (52.8%)

Orioles vs Athletics Moneyline

The Orioles vs Athletics moneyline has the Orioles as a -110 favorite, while the Athletics are a -106 underdog on the road.

Orioles vs Athletics Spread

The Orioles are hosting the Athletics and are 1.5 on the runline and -176 to cover, while Sacramento is +146 to cover the spread.

Orioles vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for Orioles-Athletics on May 10 is 9.5. The over is -122, and the under is +100.

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Orioles vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Orioles have been chosen as favorites in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (52.2%) in those games.

This year, the Orioles have won 12 of 23 games when listed as at least -110 or better on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have hit the over in 26 of their 40 games with a total this season.

In 40 games with a line this season, the Orioles have a mark of 17-23-0 against the spread.

The Athletics have won 53.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (16-14).

The Athletics have gone 16-13 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer (55.2%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 19 times this season for a 19-20-0 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have covered 59% of their games this season, going 23-16-0 against the spread.

Orioles Player Leaders

Taylor Ward leads Baltimore OPS (.806) this season. He has a .266 batting average, an on-base percentage of .425, and a slugging percentage of .381.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is 60th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 108th in slugging.

Pete Alonso leads Baltimore in total hits (33) this season while batting .220 with 18 extra-base hits. He's slugging .447 with an on-base percentage of .320.

He ranks 136th in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging in the major leagues.

Adley Rutschman has collected 28 base hits, an OBP of .375 and a slugging percentage of .591 this season.

Rutschman heads into this game with five games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .412 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Gunnar Henderson has nine home runs, 20 RBI and a batting average of .204 this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Shea Langeliers has totaled 50 hits with a .626 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Athletics. He's batting .340 and with an on-base percentage of .391.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is third in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 20th and he is sixth in slugging.

Langeliers brings a 10-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .444 with five doubles, three home runs, three walks and eight RBIs.

Nick Kurtz leads his team with a .418 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .264 while slugging .436.

He is currently 65th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Jacob Wilson has eight doubles, three home runs and five walks while hitting .289.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .206 with 11 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks.

Orioles vs Athletics Head to Head

5/9/2026: 6-2 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-2 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/8/2026: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/10/2025: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/9/2025: 11-3 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-3 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/8/2025: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/8/2025: 5-1 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-1 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/7/2025: 7-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/6/2025: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/7/2024: 6-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

6-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/6/2024: 19-8 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

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