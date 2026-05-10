Rangers vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 10

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The Texas Rangers are among the MLB squads playing on Sunday, versus the Chicago Cubs.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs Cubs Game Info

Texas Rangers (17-21) vs. Chicago Cubs (27-12)

Date: Sunday, May 10, 2026

Sunday, May 10, 2026 Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and MARQ

Rangers vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-130) | CHC: (+110)

TEX: (-130) | CHC: (+110) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+164) | CHC: +1.5 (-200)

TEX: -1.5 (+164) | CHC: +1.5 (-200) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Rangers vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom (Rangers) - 2-2, 3.11 ERA vs Jameson Taillon (Cubs) - 2-1, 4.24 ERA

The Rangers will give the nod to Jacob deGrom (2-2) versus the Cubs and Jameson Taillon (2-1). deGrom and his team are 6-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. deGrom's team has won each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Cubs are 2-5-0 ATS in Taillon's seven starts with a set spread. The Cubs have been the moneyline underdog in three of Taillon's starts this season, and they went 2-1 in those matchups.

Rangers vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (54.2%)

Rangers vs Cubs Moneyline

Chicago is the underdog, +110 on the moneyline, while Texas is a -130 favorite at home.

Rangers vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are at +1.5 on the runline against the Rangers. The Cubs are -200 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +164.

Rangers vs Cubs Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Rangers-Cubs on May 10, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Chicago Cubs on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Rangers have been victorious in seven, or 53.8%, of the 13 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Texas has been victorious two times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Rangers' games have gone over the total in 15 of their 38 opportunities.

The Rangers have an against the spread mark of 19-19-0 in 38 games with a line this season.

The Cubs have been the moneyline underdog 12 total times this season. They've gone 7-5 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Chicago has a 3-1 record (winning 75% of its games).

The Cubs have played in 38 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-14-0).

The Cubs have a 19-19-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung leads Texas in total hits (40) this season while batting .305 with 16 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .361 and a slugging percentage of .489.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 35th in slugging.

Brandon Nimmo has a slash line of .291/.373/.440 this season and a team-best OPS of .812.

He is 33rd in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging in the majors.

Corey Seager is batting .203 with a .399 slugging percentage and 19 RBI this year.

Ezequiel Duran is batting .301 with a .379 OBP and 13 RBI for Texas this season.

Duran brings a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .367 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, seven walks and five RBIs.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner has racked up a slugging percentage of .429, a team-best for the Cubs. He's batting .279 with an on-base percentage of .356.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 41st in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage.

Ian Happ has 34 hits with a .376 on-base percentage to lead his team in both. He has a batting average of .243 while slugging .493.

He is 102nd in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Dansby Swanson is batting .203 with two doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks.

Michael Busch is batting .234 with eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 23 walks.

Rangers vs Cubs Head to Head

5/8/2026: 7-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/9/2025: 6-2 TEX (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-2 TEX (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/8/2025: 10-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

10-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/7/2025: 7-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 3/31/2024: 9-5 CHC (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-5 CHC (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 3/30/2024: 11-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

11-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/28/2024: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/9/2023: 8-2 TEX (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-2 TEX (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/8/2023: 10-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/7/2023: 2-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

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