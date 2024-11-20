Unrivaled Basketball League: Teams, Rosters, How to Watch
The Unrivaled basketball league has released the rosters for all six teams ahead of their inaugural season.
Here's a quick breakdown of the Unrivaled teams, rosters, and how to watch when action tips off in January.
What Is Unrivaled Basketball?
Unrivaled is a winter three-on-three women's basketball league founded by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart. The inaugural season features six teams of six players and will utilize a condensed full court with traditional four-quarter games.
Unrivaled will take place in Miami, Florida beginning on January 17th.
The season consists of nine weeks of play (including playoffs) and will run through March. The six teams will play in a round-robin schedule with the top four teams advancing to the playoffs at the conclusion of the regular season.
Unrivaled Basketball Rosters
Here is the full list of teams and rosters for the 2025 Unrivaled basketball league.
Mist Basketball Club
Head Coach: Phil Handy
- Jewell Loyd
- Dijonai Carrington
- Breanna Stewart
- Courtney Vandersloot
- Rickea Jackson
- Aaliyah Edwards
Vinyl Basketball Club
Head Coach: Teresa Weatherspoon
- Arike Ogunbowale
- Rhyne Howard
- Aliyah Boston
- Jordin Canada
- Rae Burrell
- Dearica Hamby
Rose Basketball Club
Head Coach: Nola Henry
- Chelsea Gray
- Kahleah Copper
- Angel Reese
- Brittney Sykes
- Lexie Hull
- Azurá Stevens
Phantom Basketball Club
Head Coach: Adam Harrington
- Jackie Young
- Marina Mabrey
- Satou Sabally
- Tiffany Hayes
- Brittney Griner
- WILDCARD*
*Player TBD
Lunar Owls Basketball Club
Head Coach: DJ Sackmann
- Skylar Diggins-Smith
- Allisha Gray
- Napheesa Collier
- Natasha Cloud
- Shakira Austin
- WILDCARD*
*Player TBD
Laces Basketball Club
Head Coach: Andrew Wade
- Kelsey Plum
- Kayla McBride
- Alyssa Thomas
- Courtney Williams
- Kate Martin
- Stefanie Dolson
How to Watch Unrivaled Basketball
Unrivaled will air two games every Monday, Friday, and Saturday from January 17th to March 17th.
TNT will air games on Monday and Friday, with TruTV showing Saturday's action. All games will be available via streaming on Max.
