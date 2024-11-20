menu item
WNBA

Unrivaled Basketball League: Teams, Rosters, How to Watch

Aidan Cotter
Aidan CotterAidanCotterFD

Unrivaled Basketball League: Teams, Rosters, How to Watch

The Unrivaled basketball league has released the rosters for all six teams ahead of their inaugural season.

Here's a quick breakdown of the Unrivaled teams, rosters, and how to watch when action tips off in January.

What Is Unrivaled Basketball?

Unrivaled is a winter three-on-three women's basketball league founded by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart. The inaugural season features six teams of six players and will utilize a condensed full court with traditional four-quarter games.

Unrivaled will take place in Miami, Florida beginning on January 17th.

The season consists of nine weeks of play (including playoffs) and will run through March. The six teams will play in a round-robin schedule with the top four teams advancing to the playoffs at the conclusion of the regular season.

Unrivaled Basketball Rosters

Here is the full list of teams and rosters for the 2025 Unrivaled basketball league.

Mist Basketball Club

Head Coach: Phil Handy

  • Jewell Loyd
  • Dijonai Carrington
  • Breanna Stewart
  • Courtney Vandersloot
  • Rickea Jackson
  • Aaliyah Edwards

Vinyl Basketball Club

Head Coach: Teresa Weatherspoon

  • Arike Ogunbowale
  • Rhyne Howard
  • Aliyah Boston
  • Jordin Canada
  • Rae Burrell
  • Dearica Hamby

Rose Basketball Club

Head Coach: Nola Henry

  • Chelsea Gray
  • Kahleah Copper
  • Angel Reese
  • Brittney Sykes
  • Lexie Hull
  • Azurá Stevens

Phantom Basketball Club

Head Coach: Adam Harrington

  • Jackie Young
  • Marina Mabrey
  • Satou Sabally
  • Tiffany Hayes
  • Brittney Griner
  • WILDCARD*

*Player TBD

Lunar Owls Basketball Club

Head Coach: DJ Sackmann

  • Skylar Diggins-Smith
  • Allisha Gray
  • Napheesa Collier
  • Natasha Cloud
  • Shakira Austin
  • WILDCARD*

*Player TBD

Laces Basketball Club

Head Coach: Andrew Wade

  • Kelsey Plum
  • Kayla McBride
  • Alyssa Thomas
  • Courtney Williams
  • Kate Martin
  • Stefanie Dolson

How to Watch Unrivaled Basketball

Unrivaled will air two games every Monday, Friday, and Saturday from January 17th to March 17th.

TNT will air games on Monday and Friday, with TruTV showing Saturday's action. All games will be available via streaming on Max.

