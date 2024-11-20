Unrivaled Basketball League: Teams, Rosters, How to Watch

The Unrivaled basketball league has released the rosters for all six teams ahead of their inaugural season.

Here's a quick breakdown of the Unrivaled teams, rosters, and how to watch when action tips off in January.

What Is Unrivaled Basketball?

Unrivaled is a winter three-on-three women's basketball league founded by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart. The inaugural season features six teams of six players and will utilize a condensed full court with traditional four-quarter games.

Unrivaled will take place in Miami, Florida beginning on January 17th.

The season consists of nine weeks of play (including playoffs) and will run through March. The six teams will play in a round-robin schedule with the top four teams advancing to the playoffs at the conclusion of the regular season.

Unrivaled Basketball Rosters

Here is the full list of teams and rosters for the 2025 Unrivaled basketball league.

Mist Basketball Club

Head Coach: Phil Handy

Jewell Loyd

Dijonai Carrington

Breanna Stewart

Courtney Vandersloot

Rickea Jackson

Aaliyah Edwards

Vinyl Basketball Club

Head Coach: Teresa Weatherspoon

Arike Ogunbowale

Rhyne Howard

Aliyah Boston

Jordin Canada

Rae Burrell

Dearica Hamby

Rose Basketball Club

Head Coach: Nola Henry

Chelsea Gray

Kahleah Copper

Angel Reese

Brittney Sykes

Lexie Hull

Azurá Stevens

Phantom Basketball Club

Head Coach: Adam Harrington

Jackie Young

Marina Mabrey

Satou Sabally

Tiffany Hayes

Brittney Griner

WILDCARD*

*Player TBD

Lunar Owls Basketball Club

Head Coach: DJ Sackmann

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Allisha Gray

Napheesa Collier

Natasha Cloud

Shakira Austin

WILDCARD*

*Player TBD

Laces Basketball Club

Head Coach: Andrew Wade

Kelsey Plum

Kayla McBride

Alyssa Thomas

Courtney Williams

Kate Martin

Stefanie Dolson

How to Watch Unrivaled Basketball

Unrivaled will air two games every Monday, Friday, and Saturday from January 17th to March 17th.

TNT will air games on Monday and Friday, with TruTV showing Saturday's action. All games will be available via streaming on Max.

