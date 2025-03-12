UNLV vs Air Force Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MWC Tournament

The No. 11 seed Air Force Falcons (4-27, 1-19 MWC) will play in the MWC tournament against the No. 6 seed UNLV Rebels (17-14, 11-9 MWC) on Wednesday at Thomas & Mack Center, starting at 7 p.m. ET.

UNLV vs. Air Force Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: MW Network

MW Network Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Thomas & Mack Center

UNLV vs. Air Force Picks and Prediction

Prediction: UNLV win (88.7%)

Take a look at these betting trends and insights before you wager on Wednesday's UNLV-Air Force spread (UNLV -12.5) or over/under (129.5 points).

UNLV vs. Air Force: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UNLV is 13-17-0 ATS this season.

Air Force has compiled an 11-19-0 record against the spread this year.

As a 12.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Air Force is 5-8 against the spread compared to the 2-3 ATS record UNLV racks up as a 12.5-point favorite.

Against the spread, the Rebels have played worse at home, covering seven times in 15 home games, and six times in 12 road games.

The Falcons have performed better against the spread on the road (6-8-0) than at home (4-11-0) this season.

UNLV's record against the spread in conference games is 10-10-0.

Against the spread in MWC action, Air Force is 6-14-0 this year.

UNLV vs. Air Force: Moneyline Betting Stats

UNLV has been the moneyline favorite in 14 games this season and has come away with the win 12 times (85.7%) in those contests.

The Rebels have yet to lose in four games when named as moneyline favorite of -1099 or better.

Air Force has yet to win a game it played as the moneyline underdog this season, going 4-12.

The Falcons have played in 12 games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +680 or longer without winning.

UNLV has an implied victory probability of 91.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

UNLV vs. Air Force Head-to-Head Comparison

UNLV averages 69.6 points per game (294th in college basketball) while giving up 68.4 per contest (72nd in college basketball). It has a +40 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 1.2 points per game.

Dedan Thomas Jr. leads UNLV, scoring 15.6 points per game (217th in the country).

Air Force's -366 scoring differential (being outscored by 11.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 62.0 points per game (362nd in college basketball) while allowing 73.8 per outing (236th in college basketball).

Ethan Taylor is 432nd in college basketball with a team-high 13.6 points per game.

The Rebels record 31.0 rebounds per game (241st in college basketball) while allowing 32.4 per outing to their opponents. They are outrebounded by 1.4 boards per game.

Jeremiah Cherry is 513th in college basketball play with 5.3 rebounds per game to lead the Rebels.

The Falcons grab 26.9 rebounds per game (355th in college basketball) while allowing 31.6 per contest to opponents. They are outrebounded by 4.7 boards per game.

Taylor's 5.4 rebounds per game lead the Falcons and rank 480th in the nation.

UNLV averages 94.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (220th in college basketball), and allows 92.5 points per 100 possessions (158th in college basketball).

The Falcons rank 345th in college basketball with 87.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 358th defensively with 103.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

