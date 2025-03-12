UMass vs La Salle Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for A-10 Tournament

The No. 11 seed UMass Minutemen (12-19, 7-11 A-10) and the No. 14 seed La Salle Explorers (13-18, 5-13 A-10) will try to move on in the A-10 tournament on Wednesday as they meet at 4:30 p.m. ET.

UMass vs. La Salle Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Game time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Location: Washington D.C.

Arena: Capital One Arena

UMass vs. La Salle Picks and Prediction

Prediction: UMass win (58.4%)

UMass vs. La Salle: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UMass has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

La Salle is 13-17-0 ATS this season.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, La Salle is 7-8 against the spread compared to the 4-5 ATS record UMass puts up as a 2.5-point favorite.

The Minutemen have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered six times in 15 games at home, and they've covered eight times in 11 games when playing on the road.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Explorers have a better winning percentage at home (.571, 8-6-0 record) than on the road (.333, 4-8-0).

UMass' record against the spread in conference play is 10-8-0.

La Salle's A-10 record against the spread is 8-11-0.

UMass vs. La Salle: Moneyline Betting Stats

UMass has won in seven, or 50%, of the 14 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Minutemen have a win-loss record of 4-4 when favored by -152 or better by oddsmakers this year.

La Salle is 5-13 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 27.8% of those games).

The Explorers are 2-9 (winning only 18.2% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +126 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UMass has a 60.3% chance of walking away with the win.

UMass vs. La Salle Head-to-Head Comparison

UMass is being outscored by 1.9 points per game with a -59 scoring differential overall. It puts up 73 points per game (202nd in college basketball) and allows 74.9 per contest (267th in college basketball).

UMass' leading scorer, Rahsool Diggins, is 120th in the country averaging 16.9 points per game.

La Salle is being outscored by 2.9 points per game, with a -91 scoring differential overall. It puts up 71.9 points per game (237th in college basketball), and allows 74.8 per contest (265th in college basketball).

La Salle's leading scorer, Corey McKeithan, ranks 255th in the country, averaging 15.1 points per game.

The 35.7 rebounds per game the Minutemen average rank 24th in college basketball, and are 2.2 more than the 33.5 their opponents record per contest.

Daniel Hankins-Sanford is 108th in college basketball action with 7.5 rebounds per game to lead the Minutemen.

The Explorers pull down 33 rebounds per game (114th in college basketball), compared to the 33.3 of their opponents.

Jahlil White's 6.2 rebounds per game lead the Explorers and rank 284th in college basketball.

UMass averages 88.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (329th in college basketball), and allows 90.6 points per 100 possessions (104th in college basketball).

The Explorers average 91.1 points per 100 possessions (299th in college basketball), while allowing 94.8 points per 100 possessions (219th in college basketball).

