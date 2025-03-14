UCSD vs UCSB Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big West Tournament

The No. 1 seed UCSD Tritons (28-4, 18-2 Big West) will play in the Big West tournament against the No. 5 seed UCSB Gauchos (21-12, 11-9 Big West), Friday at 9 p.m. ET live on ESPN+.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UCSD vs. UCSB Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 14, 2025

Friday, March 14, 2025 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Henderson, Nevada

Henderson, Nevada Arena: Lee's Family Forum

UCSD vs. UCSB Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UCSD win (82.2%)

Check out these betting trends and insights before you wager on Friday's UCSD-UCSB spread (UCSD -10.5) or total (140.5 points).

UCSD vs. UCSB: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UCSD is 23-7-0 ATS this season.

UCSB has compiled an 11-18-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Tritons have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered nine times in 13 games at home, and they've covered 11 times in 14 games on the road.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Gauchos have a better winning percentage at home (.467, 7-8-0 record) than on the road (.308, 4-9-0).

Against the spread, in conference action, UCSD is 16-4-0 this year.

Against the spread in Big West action, UCSB is 6-14-0 this year.

UCSD vs. UCSB: Moneyline Betting Stats

UCSD has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 23 games this year and has walked away with the win 20 times (87%) in those games.

The Tritons have a win-loss record of 15-1 when favored by -581 or better by sportsbooks this year.

UCSB has been the moneyline underdog a total of five times this season, and it has lost each of those games.

The Gauchos have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +420 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UCSD has a 85.3% chance of walking away with the win.

UCSD vs. UCSB Head-to-Head Comparison

UCSD averages 80.3 points per game (39th in college basketball) while giving up 62.0 per outing (eighth in college basketball). It has a +585 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 18.3 points per game.

Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones ranks 27th in the nation with a team-leading 19.7 points per game.

UCSB outscores opponents by 6.2 points per game (posting 75.0 points per game, 143rd in college basketball, and giving up 68.8 per outing, 79th in college basketball) and has a +205 scoring differential.

Stephan D. Swenson paces UCSB, putting up 13.4 points per game (457th in college basketball).

The 30.3 rebounds per game the Tritons average rank 283rd in the country. Their opponents pull down 30.3 per outing.

Tait-Jones paces the team with 5.3 rebounds per game (511th in college basketball play).

The Gauchos record 30.7 rebounds per game (260th in college basketball) while allowing 29.0 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 1.7 boards per game.

Kenny Pohto paces the Gauchos with 6.2 rebounds per game (278th in college basketball).

UCSD ranks seventh in college basketball with 107.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and sixth in college basketball defensively with 82.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Gauchos average 100.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (71st in college basketball), and give up 92.4 points per 100 possessions (152nd in college basketball).

