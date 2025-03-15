UCSD vs UC Irvine Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big West Tournament Championship

The Big West champion will be crowned Saturday as the No. 1 seed UCSD Tritons (28-4, 18-2 Big West) face off against the No. 2 UC Irvine Anteaters (27-5, 17-3 Big West) at 9:40 p.m. ET.

UCSD vs. UC Irvine Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 15, 2025

Game time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Henderson, Nevada

Henderson, Nevada Arena: Lee's Family Forum

UCSD vs. UC Irvine Picks and Prediction

Prediction: UCSD win (65.2%)

UCSD vs. UC Irvine: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UCSD has covered 23 times in 30 chances against the spread this season.

UC Irvine has put together an 18-11-0 record against the spread this season.

When the spread is set as 4.5 or more this season, UCSD (17-7) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (70.8%) than UC Irvine (1-0) does as the underdog (100%).

The Tritons have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered nine times in 13 games when playing at home, and they've covered 11 times in 14 games on the road.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Anteaters have a lower winning percentage at home (.500, 5-5-0 record) than on the road (.688, 11-5-0).

UCSD is 16-4-0 against the spread in conference games this season.

UC Irvine has beaten the spread 11 times in 18 Big West games.

UCSD vs. UC Irvine: Moneyline Betting Stats

UCSD has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 23 games this year and has walked away with the win 20 times (87%) in those games.

This season, the Tritons have been victorious 21 times in 24 chances when named as a favorite of at least -205 or shorter on the moneyline.

UC Irvine has compiled a 2-1 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

The Anteaters have played as a moneyline underdog of +168 or longer in just one game this season, which they won.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UCSD has a 67.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

UCSD vs. UC Irvine Head-to-Head Comparison

UCSD averages 80.3 points per game (39th in college basketball) while giving up 62.0 per outing (seventh in college basketball). It has a +585 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 18.3 points per game.

Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones' 19.7 points per game lead UCSD and rank 27th in the nation.

UC Irvine puts up 75.7 points per game (125th in college basketball) while allowing 65.6 per contest (27th in college basketball). It has a +325 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 10.1 points per game.

Bent Leuchten's team-leading 15.4 points per game rank him 233rd in college basketball.

The Tritons are 283rd in the country at 30.3 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 30.3 their opponents average.

Tait-Jones' 5.3 rebounds per game lead the Tritons and rank 511th in college basketball action.

The Anteaters win the rebound battle by 4.0 boards on average. They collect 35.2 rebounds per game, 32nd in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 31.2.

Leuchten leads the team with 9.1 rebounds per game (28th in college basketball).

UCSD ranks seventh in college basketball with 107.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and sixth in college basketball defensively with 82.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Anteaters rank 157th in college basketball with 96.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and seventh defensively with 83.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

