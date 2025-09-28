Brian Robinson Jr. Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Jaguars

In Week 4 (Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET), running back Brian Robinson Jr. and the San Francisco 49ers will play the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have the fourth-ranked run defense in the league (82.7 yards allowed per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Robinson worth a look for his upcoming game versus the Jaguars? See below, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Brian Robinson Jr. Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 3.2

3.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 3.5

3.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 19.45

19.45 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.12

0.12 Projected Receiving Yards: 4.77

4.77 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.02

Projections provided by numberFire

Robinson Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Robinson is currently the 58th-ranked fantasy player (250th overall), putting up 7.8 total fantasy points (2.6 per game).

Last week against the Arizona Cardinals, Robinson posted 2.2 fantasy points, carrying two times for 22 yards (11.0 yards per carry).

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Jacksonville has not allowed a player to register over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Jaguars have given up at least one passing TD to four opposing QBs this season.

A total of one player has thrown for at least two TDs against Jacksonville this season.

No opposing quarterback has passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Jaguars this season.

A total of two players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game against Jacksonville this season.

A total of Five players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Jaguars this season.

Jacksonville has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

No player has collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Jaguars this season.

Jacksonville has allowed one player to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

No player has rushed for more than one TD versus the Jaguars this year.

