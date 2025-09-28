3 Best NFL FanDuel Picks Plays for Packers at Cowboys on Sunday Night Football

It's the revenge game we've all been waiting for: Micah Parsons against the Dallas Cowboys.

We can't get Parsons in our FanDuel Picks lineups, but which of his current and former teammates stand out?

Let's dig into that now, laying out three plays I like for Sunday Night Football as the Cowboys host the Green Bay Packers.

What Is FanDuel Picks?

FanDuel Picks is a peer-to-peer fantasy game where you build a lineup of 3-6 athletes and select whether you believe each will reach “more” or “less” than their listed stat projection.

Enter your lineup into contests to compete against other players. Get enough picks correct and you’ll win a share of cash prizes.

FanDuel Picks NFL Plays for Packers at Cowboys

Jake Ferguson More Than 0.5 Touchdowns (Spicy Pick)

Jake Ferguson's yardage category is too high for me, but this is a fun option as a spicy pick.

With CeeDee Lamb leaving early last week, Ferguson racked up 13 catches on 14 targets. He should be heavily involved with Lamb sidelined.

The Cowboys' offense should be able to do something, given they're at home and indoors, and Ferguson's likely to be involved. This is a fun way to increase your maximum potential payout.

Jalen Tolbert More Than 30.5 Receiving Yards

Jalen Tolbert is another potential beneficiary of the Lamb absence.

Tolbert actually led the team in routes run with 42 last week, on which he earned six targets. Only one of those was deep, but Tolbert has proven he can earn work down the field in the past.

Tolbert will be a tertiary option behind Ferguson and George Pickens, so it's key not to get overly enthusiastic. I think this category allows us to buy in without doing so.

Matthew Golden Less Than 45.5 Receiving Yards

Matthew Golden is a threat to haul in a long ball, presenting some risk here. The overall volume just hasn't been there yet, though.

Through three games, Golden has just eight targets. Half of those came last week, and he caught all 4 for 52 yards, but his target share is still just 10.8%. He hasn't quite proven he can be a big target earner in the NFL.

Given how much the Packers spread the ball around, I do think plugging a "less than" on Golden makes sense.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.