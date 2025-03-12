UCSB vs CSU Bakersfield Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big West Tournament

The No. 5 seed UCSB Gauchos (19-12, 11-9 Big West) square off in the Big West tournament against the No. 8 seed CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (14-18, 8-12 Big West) on Wednesday at Lee's Family Forum, tipping off at 9 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UCSB vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Henderson, Nevada

Henderson, Nevada Arena: Lee's Family Forum

UCSB vs. CSU Bakersfield Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UCSB win (75.9%)

If you plan to place a wager on UCSB-CSU Bakersfield matchup (in which UCSB is a 4.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 142.5 points), here are some betting trends and insights for Wednesday's game.

UCSB vs. CSU Bakersfield: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UCSB has compiled an 11-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

CSU Bakersfield has put together an 11-18-0 ATS record so far this season.

UCSB (8-9) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 4.5 points or more this season (47.1%) than CSU Bakersfield (3-10) does as a 4.5+-point underdog (23.1%).

The Gauchos have done a better job covering the spread in home games (7-8-0) than they have in road affairs (4-9-0).

The Roadrunners have been better against the spread at home (7-6-0) than away (3-11-0) this year.

UCSB has six wins against the spread in 19 conference games this season.

CSU Bakersfield's Big West record against the spread is 7-12-0.

UCSB vs. CSU Bakersfield: Moneyline Betting Stats

UCSB has been the moneyline favorite in 21 games this season and has come away with the win 15 times (71.4%) in those contests.

This season, the Gauchos have been victorious 13 times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -205 or better on the moneyline.

CSU Bakersfield has won three of the 17 games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (17.6%).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +168 or longer, the Roadrunners have a record of 2-10 (16.7%).

UCSB has an implied victory probability of 67.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

UCSB vs. CSU Bakersfield Head-to-Head Comparison

UCSB outscores opponents by 6.3 points per game (scoring 75.1 per game to rank 144th in college basketball while allowing 68.8 per outing to rank 82nd in college basketball) and has a +194 scoring differential overall.

Stephan D. Swenson leads UCSB, recording 13.0 points per game (527th in the nation).

CSU Bakersfield puts up 74.0 points per game (172nd in college basketball) while allowing 73.7 per contest (234th in college basketball). It has a +9 scoring differential.

Jemel Jones' team-leading 19.2 points per game rank him 35th in the country.

The Gauchos prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 2.7 boards. They are grabbing 31.1 rebounds per game (232nd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.4 per contest.

Kenny Pohto is 262nd in college basketball action with 6.3 rebounds per game to lead the Gauchos.

The Roadrunners win the rebound battle by 4.2 boards on average. They collect 31.9 rebounds per game, 185th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 27.7.

Corey Stephenson paces the Roadrunners with 5.5 rebounds per game (440th in college basketball).

UCSB ranks 59th in college basketball with 101.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 159th in college basketball defensively with 92.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Roadrunners score 96.2 points per 100 possessions (166th in college basketball), while allowing 95.8 points per 100 possessions (250th in college basketball).

