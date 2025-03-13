UConn vs Villanova Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big East Tournament

The No. 3 seed UConn Huskies (22-9, 14-6 Big East) will play in the Big East tournament against the No. 6 seed Villanova Wildcats (19-13, 11-9 Big East), Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET live on Fox Sports 1.

UConn vs. Villanova Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Thursday, March 13, 2025 Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

UConn vs. Villanova Picks and Prediction

Prediction: UConn win (58.4%)

Before making an informed wager on UConn-Villanova matchup (in which UConn is a 5.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 136.5 points), below are a few betting trends and insights for Thursday's game.

UConn vs. Villanova: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UConn has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

Villanova is 17-15-0 ATS this year.

As a 5.5-point favorite or more in 2024-25, UConn is 9-12 against the spread compared to the 2-3 ATS record Villanova racks up as a 5.5-point underdog.

Against the spread, the Huskies have performed worse at home, covering eight times in 16 home games, and six times in 11 road games.

The Wildcats have performed better against the spread at home (11-6-0) than on the road (3-8-0) this season.

UConn's record against the spread in conference games is 8-12-0.

Villanova is 11-10-0 against the spread in Big East games this year.

UConn vs. Villanova: Moneyline Betting Stats

UConn has been the moneyline favorite in 19 games this season and has come away with the win 13 times (68.4%) in those contests.

The Huskies have a win-loss record of 10-5 when favored by -230 or better by oddsmakers this year.

Villanova has won three of the nine games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (33.3%).

The Wildcats have played five times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +188 or longer, and lost each game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UConn has a 69.7% chance of walking away with the win.

UConn vs. Villanova Head-to-Head Comparison

UConn is outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per game with a +301 scoring differential overall. It puts up 78.0 points per game (79th in college basketball) and gives up 68.3 per outing (68th in college basketball).

UConn's leading scorer, Solomon Ball, ranks 286th in college basketball putting up 14.8 points per game.

Villanova has a +211 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.6 points per game. It is putting up 73.9 points per game, 176th in college basketball, and is allowing 67.3 per contest to rank 53rd in college basketball.

Villanova's leading scorer, Eric Dixon, is first in the country, averaging 23.5 points per game.

The Huskies record 33.0 rebounds per game (118th in college basketball) while allowing 25.6 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 7.4 boards per game.

Tarris Reed, Jr. averages 7.3 rebounds per game (ranking 130th in college basketball) to lead the Huskies.

The 30.8 rebounds per game the Wildcats accumulate rank 252nd in college basketball, 3.6 more than the 27.2 their opponents pull down.

Wooga Poplar is 171st in the country with 7.0 rebounds per game, leading the Wildcats.

UConn averages 105.4 points per 100 possessions (15th in college basketball), while giving up 92.3 points per 100 possessions (148th in college basketball).

The Wildcats rank 26th in college basketball with 103.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 215th defensively with 94.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

