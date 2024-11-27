UConn vs UMass Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024
The college football slate on Saturday includes the UConn Huskies taking on the UMass Minutemen.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.
UConn vs UMass Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: UConn: (-410) | UMass: (+315)
- Spread: UConn: -10.5 (-110) | UMass: +10.5 (-110)
- Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)
UConn vs UMass Betting Trends
- UConn is 7-4-0 against the spread this season.
- UConn has won once ATS (1-1) as a 10.5-point or higher favorite this year.
- UConn has played 11 games this season, and six of them have gone over the total.
- UMass has six wins in 11 contests against the spread this year.
- UMass is 5-2 as 10.5-point or bigger underdogs in 2024.
- This year, six of UMass' 11 games have gone over the point total.
UConn vs UMass Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Huskies win (75.4%)
UConn vs UMass Point Spread
UConn is favored by 10.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. UMass, the underdog, is -110.
UConn vs UMass Over/Under
A combined point total of 49.5 has been set for UConn-UMass on Nov. 30, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.
UConn vs UMass Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for UMass-UConn, UMass is the underdog at +315, and UConn is -410.
UConn vs. UMass Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|UConn
|31
|45
|22.2
|42
|48.6
|11
|UMass
|20.7
|119
|34.5
|119
|50.8
|11
UConn vs. UMass Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Location: Amherst, Massachusetts
- Stadium: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth UConn vs. UMass analysis on FanDuel Research.