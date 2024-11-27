UConn vs UMass Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

The college football slate on Saturday includes the UConn Huskies taking on the UMass Minutemen.

UConn vs UMass Odds & Spread

Moneyline: UConn: (-410) | UMass: (+315)

UConn: (-410) | UMass: (+315) Spread: UConn: -10.5 (-110) | UMass: +10.5 (-110)

UConn: -10.5 (-110) | UMass: +10.5 (-110) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

UConn vs UMass Betting Trends

UConn is 7-4-0 against the spread this season.

UConn has won once ATS (1-1) as a 10.5-point or higher favorite this year.

UConn has played 11 games this season, and six of them have gone over the total.

UMass has six wins in 11 contests against the spread this year.

UMass is 5-2 as 10.5-point or bigger underdogs in 2024.

This year, six of UMass' 11 games have gone over the point total.

UConn vs UMass Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Huskies win (75.4%)

UConn vs UMass Point Spread

UConn is favored by 10.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. UMass, the underdog, is -110.

UConn vs UMass Over/Under

A combined point total of 49.5 has been set for UConn-UMass on Nov. 30, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.

UConn vs UMass Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for UMass-UConn, UMass is the underdog at +315, and UConn is -410.

UConn vs. UMass Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games UConn 31 45 22.2 42 48.6 11 UMass 20.7 119 34.5 119 50.8 11

UConn vs. UMass Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Stadium: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium

