UConn vs St. John's Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 7

The St. John's Red Storm (20-3, 11-1 Big East) hope to build on a nine-game win streak when they visit the UConn Huskies (16-6, 8-3 Big East) on February 7, 2025 at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. The matchup airs on FOX.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UConn vs. St. John's Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, February 7, 2025

Friday, February 7, 2025 Game time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Storrs, Connecticut

Storrs, Connecticut Arena: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

UConn vs. St. John's Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UConn win (54.3%)

Before you wager on Friday's UConn-St. John's spread (UConn -2.5) or over/under (141.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

UConn vs. St. John's: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UConn has compiled a 10-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

St. John's has won 14 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover nine times.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, UConn (7-10) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (41.2%) than St. John's (1-0) does as the underdog (100%).

The Huskies have done a better job covering the spread in road games (4-3-0) than they have at home (5-6-0).

Against the spread, the Red Storm have an identical winning percentage (.600) at home (9-6-0 record) and away (3-2-0).

UConn is 3-8-0 against the spread in conference action this year.

St. John's Big East record against the spread is 7-5-0.

UConn vs. St. John's: Moneyline Betting Stats

UConn has come away with eight wins in the 12 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This season, the Huskies have been victorious eight times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -137 or better on the moneyline.

St. John's has been listed as the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game it lost.

The Red Storm have played as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

UConn has an implied victory probability of 57.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

UConn vs. St. John's Head-to-Head Comparison

UConn averages 79.9 points per game (57th in college basketball) while giving up 68.6 per outing (87th in college basketball). It has a +248 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 11.3 points per game.

Alex Karaban's team-leading 15.0 points per game ranks 253rd in college basketball.

St. John's +317 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.9 points per game (73rd in college basketball) while giving up 65.1 per contest (29th in college basketball).

RJ Luis' 17.4 points per game paces St. John's and ranks 95th in the nation.

The Huskies grab 31.7 rebounds per game (214th in college basketball) while allowing 25.6 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 6.1 boards per game.

Tarris Reed, Jr.'s 6.8 rebounds per game lead the Huskies and rank 190th in college basketball play.

The Red Storm win the rebound battle by 6.8 boards on average. They collect 36.8 rebounds per game, 18th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 30.0.

Zuby Ejiofor paces the Red Storm with 8.3 rebounds per game (58th in college basketball).

UConn records 108.2 points per 100 possessions (fifth in college basketball), while giving up 93.0 points per 100 possessions (185th in college basketball).

The Red Storm's 95.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 174th in college basketball, and the 79.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank third in college basketball.

