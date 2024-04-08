UConn vs Purdue Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - NCAA Tournament National Championship

In a matchup of No. 1 seeds, the UConn Huskies (36-3) and the Purdue Boilermakers (34-4) will compete for the national championship, Monday at 9:20 PM ET at State Farm Stadium.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UConn vs. Purdue Game Info and Odds

Game Day: Monday, April 8, 2024

Monday, April 8, 2024 Game Time: 9:20 PM ET

9:20 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Arena: State Farm Stadium

UConn vs. Purdue Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UConn win (58.6%)

Before making a wager on Monday's UConn-Purdue spread (UConn -6.5) or total (143.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

UConn vs. Purdue: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UConn has put together a 27-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Purdue is 23-15-0 ATS this season.

The Huskies own a worse record against the spread in home games (9-7-0) than they do in away games (7-4-0).

The Boilermakers have the same winning percentage against the spread (.500) at home (8-8-0 record) and away (5-5-0) this season.

UConn vs. Purdue: Moneyline Betting Stats

UConn has been the moneyline favorite in 31 games this season and has come away with the win 29 times (93.5%) in those contests.

The Huskies have a win-loss record of 20-1 when favored by -285 or better by sportsbooks this year.

Purdue has not yet lost when playing as the moneyline underdog this season, going 4-0.

The Boilermakers have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +230 or longer.

UConn has an implied victory probability of 74% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

UConn vs. Purdue Head-to-Head Comparison

UConn's +705 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 18.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 81.6 points per game (21st in college basketball) while giving up 63.5 per outing (10th in college basketball).

Tristen Newton's team-leading 14.9 points per game ranks 291st in the country.

Purdue outscores opponents by 14.1 points per game (posting 82.9 points per game, 14th in college basketball, and conceding 68.8 per outing, 81st in college basketball) and has a +535 scoring differential.

Purdue's leading scorer, Zach Edey, ranks first in the nation, scoring 24.9 points per game.

The Huskies win the rebound battle by 8.7 boards on average. They record 38.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 36th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 30.2 per outing.

Donovan Clingan is 139th in college basketball play with 7.4 rebounds per game to lead the Huskies.

The Boilermakers win the rebound battle by 11.7 boards on average. They record 40.8 rebounds per game, 10th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 29.1.

Edey tops the team with 12.2 rebounds per game (second in college basketball).

UConn ranks second in college basketball with 108.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 11th in college basketball defensively with 84.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Boilermakers average 106.4 points per 100 possessions (seventh in college basketball), while giving up 88.4 points per 100 possessions (51st in college basketball).

