UConn vs Le Moyne Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 13

The Le Moyne Dolphins (1-2) go up against the UConn Huskies (2-0) at XL Center on November 13, 2024.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UConn vs. Le Moyne Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Hartford, Connecticut

Hartford, Connecticut Arena: XL Center

UConn vs. Le Moyne Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UConn win (99.3%)

Check out these betting trends and insights before you bet on Wednesday's UConn-Le Moyne spread (UConn -37.5) or over/under (150.5 points).

UConn vs. Le Moyne: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UConn went 28-12-0 ATS last season.

Le Moyne compiled a 14-12-0 ATS record last year.

The Huskies did a better job covering the spread on the road (7-4-0) than they did at home (9-7-0) last year.

In 2023-24 against the spread, the Dolphins had a better winning percentage at home (.556, 5-4-0 record) than away (.500, 9-8-0).

UConn vs. Le Moyne Head-to-Head Comparison

The Dolphins recorded 31.0 rebounds per game (247th in college basketball) while allowing 34.9 per outing to their opponents. They were outrebounded by 3.9 boards per game.

The Dolphins averaged 93.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (212th in college basketball), and allowed 90.7 points per 100 possessions (107th in college basketball).

