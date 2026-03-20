UConn vs Furman College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament First Round

A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the No. 2-seed UConn Huskies (29-5) play against the No. 15 seed Furman Paladins (22-12) on Friday at Xfinity Mobile Arena. The matchup begins at 10 p.m. ET, on TBS.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UConn vs. Furman Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 20, 2026

Friday, March 20, 2026 Game time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET TV channel: TBS

TBS Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Arena: Xfinity Mobile Arena

UConn vs. Furman Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UConn win (85.7%)

Take a look at these betting insights and trends before you wager on Friday's UConn-Furman spread (UConn -20.5) or over/under (136.5 points).

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UConn vs. Furman: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UConn has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 22 times.

Furman is 14-16-0 ATS this season.

The Huskies have a worse record against the spread in home games (4-13-0) than they do on the road (5-6-0).

Against the spread, the Paladins have had better results on the road (7-5-0) than at home (4-9-0).

UConn vs. Furman: Moneyline Betting Stats

UConn has come away with 24 wins in the 29 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

Oddsmakers have given the Huskies the best odds of winning they have seen this season with a -7143 moneyline listed for this contest.

Furman has won two of the eight games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (25%).

The Paladins have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +2000 or longer.

UConn has an implied victory probability of 98.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

UConn vs. Furman Head-to-Head Comparison

With 77 points scored per game and 68 points conceded last year, UConn was 90th in the country on offense and 56th on defense.

UConn was 111th in college basketball in rebounds per game (33.1) and second-best in rebounds conceded (25.9) last year.

UConn was eighth-best in the country in assists (17.3 per game) last season.

With 10 turnovers committed per game and 9.8 turnovers forced last season, UConn was 71st and 317th in the nation, respectively.

With 77.2 points per game on offense, Furman was 86th in the nation last season. On defense, it gave up 69.8 points per contest, which ranked 104th in college basketball.

Furman grabbed 33.1 boards per game (111th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 31.3 rebounds per contest (187th-ranked).

With 16.9 dimes per game, Furman was 17th-best in college basketball in the category.

Furman averaged 10.5 turnovers per game (120th-ranked in college basketball). It forced 10.8 turnovers per contest (225th-ranked).

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