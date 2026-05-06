MLB Strikeout Props Today: 2 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Wednesday 5/6/26

Today's Top Strikeout Picks at a Glance

Tyler Glasnow Over 7.5 Strikeouts

Shane McClanahan Under 5.5 Strikeouts

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

We're here to help. In addition to our MLB projections, we'll have this strikeouts prop article each day.

Which MLB strikeout props seem to present the best value today in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds?

All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

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Today's Best MLB Strikeout Prop Picks

Dodgers vs. Astros, 2:10 PM ET

Tyler Glasnow - Strikeouts Tyler Glasnow Over May 6 6:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Tyler Glasnow is having the best stretch of his career in 2026 and stands as the single most compelling strikeout over on today's slate.

He enters Wednesday's start with a 2.56 ERA, a 0.83 WHIP, and a 47:13 K:BB ratio across 38.2 innings — an average of 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings. His 2026 strikeout rate has been historically dominant, headlined by a nine-strikeout, eight-inning gem against the Giants in his last start where he recorded 16 whiffs on 105 pitches. In his six starts this season, Glasnow has hit the over on 7.5 strikeouts in three of them, and in two of those misses, he had 7 strikeouts.

The matchup against the Houston Astros is a favorable one. Houston's lineup has a collective strikeout rate among the top half of MLB against right-handed power pitchers, and Glasnow's upper-90s four-seam fastball combined with his devastating curveball creates a profile that even the most elite contact hitters struggle to square up.

Rays vs. Blue Jays, 1:10 PM ET

Shane McClanahan - Strikeouts Shane McClanahan Under May 6 5:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The best under strikeout prop bet on Wednesday's MLB slate is Shane McClanahan's under 5.5 total strikeouts.

McClanahan is making his 2026 comeback from Tommy John surgery and a subsequent nerve procedure in his left triceps — issues that cost him the entire 2024 and 2025 seasons. His return has been encouraging, but the volume and strikeout production are not yet back to the dominant levels he displayed in 2022 when he posted 194 strikeouts in 166 innings.

In 2026, McClanahan owns a 3.10 ERA with a 30:13 K:BB across 29 innings. However, the strikeout numbers — while improving — are currently sitting at approximately 9.3 K/9, which is a significant regression from his 12+ K/9 peak.

More importantly for this bet, McClanahan has not pitched beyond five innings in any of his first five starts this season. The Tampa Bay Rays' medical staff is clearly -- and understandably -- managing his pitch count and workload carefully as he builds back up from his extended absence. He has averaged 78 pitches per start in his last four outings, which means he needs to be dominant and efficient to rack up lots of Ks. In his last three starts, McClanahan posted strikeout lines of 7, 5, and 5 respectively. Two of those three starts fell under the 5.5 threshold.

The Toronto Blue Jays' lineup provides additional context. Toronto's order this season has featured above-average contact rates against left-handed starters, making clean strikeout accumulation more difficult for a southpaw still rounding into form.

All in all, the under is the side I want to be on.

Strikeout Prop Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What is a strikeout prop bet? A strikeout prop bet is a wager on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher will record in a given game. FanDuel Sportsbook will set an over/under line — for example, 6.5 strikeouts — and you bet whether the pitcher will go over or under that number.

How do strikeout prop bets work? Sportsbooks post a strikeout total for a starting pitcher before each game. You pick either the over (more strikeouts than the line) or the under (fewer strikeouts than the line). The bet is typically settled on the pitcher's official strikeouts recorded, regardless of how long he stays in the game.

What stats should I look at for strikeout prop bets? The most important stats to research are the pitcher's strikeouts per nine innings (K/9), strikeout rate (K%), swinging strike rate (SwStr%), pitch counts and recent strikeout totals over his last several starts. You should also look at the opposing lineup's strikeout rate, as some teams swing and miss more than others.

What is swinging strike rate and why does it matter? Swinging strike rate (SwStr%) measures how often a pitcher generates swings and misses on all pitches thrown. It is one of the strongest predictors of strikeout performance.

Can I parlay strikeout props? Yes, FanDuel allows you to combine strikeout props with other player props or game markets into a parlay.

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Which strikeout props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.