NBA Best Bets Today: NBA Picks and Predictions for Wednesday 5/6/26

Top NBA Picks at a Glance

Knicks -7.5

Timberwolves +9.5

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

NBA Picks and Best Bets for Today

76ers at Knicks -- Knicks -7.5

Game 2 | 7 PM ET | NYK Leads 1-0

Spread Betting New York Knicks May 6 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Context & Series State

The New York Knicks made a statement in Game 1, torching the Philadelphia 76ers 137-98 in what became their third consecutive playoff win by 25+ points — a first in NBA history. Jalen Brunson dropped 35, four starters hit 18+ points, and New York shot a scorching 63% from the floor and 51% from three. The Knicks are now 27-3 straight-up and 18-12 against the spread when favored by at least 7.5 points this season, and have won 12 consecutive games in that role. Their offensive firepower right now borders on historically dominant.

Philadelphia's Path Back

There is a silver lining buried in Philly's embarrassing Game 1 result: no starter played more than 28 minutes, and the 76ers had less than 48 hours of rest between their hard-fought Game 7 win over Boston and Monday's tip. That fatigue factor is lessened for Game 2. Joel Embiid enters healthy — neither team has an injury report heading into tonight — and the 76ers did manage to get Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson into early foul trouble in Game 1, even in the midst of a rout. Philadelphia also showed resilience in the first round, bouncing back from a 3-1 deficit versus Boston.

Still, the Knicks are a different animal. Their starters shot 70.2% combined from the floor in Game 1, and Philadelphia's defense looked incapable of generating stops. The 76ers turned the ball over 19 times and were outrebounded 38-29. The quick turnaround excuse is gone, but the talent gap has not narrowed.

The Spread Case for New York

New York comes into Game 2 as the hottest team in the East — at home, with full rest, and with a roster showing zero injury concerns. The Sixers have historically gone 4-7 straight-up and 5-6 against the spread in Game 2s after losing Game 1 on the road since 2002.

BEST BET: New York Knicks -7.5

The Knicks are cooking — they are healthy, at home, fully rested, and operating at a historically elite level. Philadelphia's defense has no answer for New York's five-man offensive orchestra. I like the Knicks to keep rolling and cover this 7.5-point spread.

Timberwolves at Spurs -- Timberwolves +9.5

Game 2 | 9:30 PM ET | MIN Leads 1-0

Spread Betting Minnesota Timberwolves May 7 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Context & Series State

The Minnesota Timberwolves stole Game 1 at the Frost Bank Center 104-102, handing the San Antonio Spurs just their second home-court loss in the last 17 series openers. Anthony Edwards — playing just 10 days after hyperextending his knee and suffering a bone bruise — came off the bench and scored 11 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter to seal the win. Victor Wembanyama was spectacular, setting a single-game playoff record with 12 blocked shots, but could not get the Spurs over the finish line on a night where his jumper was MIA. Minnesota now leads 1-0 despite missing Donte DiVincenzo for the season (torn Achilles) and playing without Ayo Dosunmu for the second straight game.

Anthony Edwards & Minnesota's Injury Cloud

The biggest variable heading into Game 2 is Edwards' status and workload. He is listed questionable again with his left knee bone bruise, but Edwards himself told reporters after Game 1 that he does not feel limited at all and that his knee came through the 25 minutes of action well. Coach Chris Finch confirmed the injury is being managed well and that he is exploring increasing Edwards' load in Game 2. If Edwards plays meaningful minutes again, Minnesota becomes a totally different offensive team. Dosunmu (right calf) is also questionable — if he suits up, the Wolves get back their leading playoff scorer before his injury (21.8 PPG on 60.9% shooting in the first round). Terrence Shannon Jr. has been exceptional as an emergency fill-in, scoring 40 points over 70 minutes in the last two games.

The Spread Case Against San Antonio

Nine-and-a-half points is a steep number to lay in the playoffs, especially against a team that just beat you at home. San Antonio's regular-season record when favored by 9.5 or more was only 10-11-1 ATS. Meanwhile, Minnesota went 3-1 ATS when getting 9.5+ points as underdogs this season. Chris Finch's fourth-quarter adjustment — attacking with Rudy Gobert on the bench — produced 32 points in the final frame of Game 1.

BEST BET: Minnesota Timberwolves +9.5

Minnesota showed in Game 1 that they can compete and find a winning formula with a depleted roster, and if Edwards gets more than 25 minutes tonight, the Wolves have a legitimate chance to win outright again. While the Spurs will likely shoot better from three than they did in Game 1, I think there's room for that to happen and Minny to still cover.

NBA Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What does the point spread mean in NBA betting?

The point spread is a margin set by oddsmakers to level the playing field between two unevenly matched teams. For example, if the Golden State Warriors are listed at -7.5, they need to win by 8 or more points for a bet on them to cash. Conversely, a bet on their opponent at +7.5 wins if that team loses by 7 or fewer points — or wins outright.

What is the moneyline?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team wins the game, with no spread involved. Favorites carry a negative number (e.g., -200, meaning you must risk $200 to win $100), while underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +170, meaning a $100 bet returns $170 profit).

How does the over/under (game total) work?

Oddsmakers set a projected combined score for the game, and bettors wager on whether the actual total will go over or under that number. For instance, if the total is set at 224.5 points, an over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points. NBA totals can swing based on pace of play, rest situations, and injuries, so it's worth tracking those factors before placing a total bet.

What are NBA player props?

Player props are bets tied to an individual player's statistical performance rather than the game's outcome. Common prop bet markets include points scored, assists, rebounds, three-pointers made, and combinations of those stats.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.