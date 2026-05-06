NBA Player Props Today: 2 Best NBA Playoffs Prop Bets for Wednesday 5/6/26

Top NBA Player Props at a Glance

Karl-Anthony Towns 2+ Made Threes

Victor Wembanyama Over 6.5 First-Quarter Points

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA player props are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's NBA projections as a guide, here are some of today's best NBA player props to target at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

NBA Props for Wednesday: Best NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets Today

76ers at Knicks, 7:10 p.m. ET

For Game 1, we got Karl-Anthony Towns to make multiple threes at +126 odds, and he delivered, nailing 3 of 5 from beyond the arc.

Even though the market has adjusted some for Game 2, I'm going back to the well today.

KAT has now seen his usual minutes in three games against the Philadelphia 76ers this year, and he's fired off exactly five three-point attempts in each of those outings. In the regular season, Towns was an ugly 1 for 10 from three versus Philly, but water always finds its level and that started to happen in Game 1.

With Joel Embiid making paint points much tougher to come by for Towns, I think we'll see KAT continue to offer good three-point volume in this series, and Towns to make multiple threes is my favorite Wednesday prop.

Timberwolves at Spurs, 9:40 p.m. ET

Victor Wembanyama - 1st Qtr Points Victor Wembanyama Over May 7 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

As dominant as Victor Wembanyama was on the defensive end in Game 1, he was pretty passive offensively, taking eight of his 17 shots from three en route to just 11 points.

I think we'll see a more forceful Wemby on offense tonight, and I expect him to come out with a different mindset right from the jump -- which puts me on this prop.

In a similar type of situation in Game 4 in the first round after Wemby missed Game 3, Wemby came out swinging, taking four shots over the first three minutes. He finished that opening stanza with seven points.

Wemby normally plays around eight minutes in the first period, getting a breather midway through the quarter. I think he'll be aggressive early and often tonight and might look to attack the paint more than usual after going 0 for 8 from downtown.

NBA Player Prop Bets FAQ

What are NBA player prop bets?

NBA player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes for individual players during a game — independent of which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many points a star guard scores, whether a big man grabs 10 or more rebounds, or how many assists a point guard dishes out.

What types of NBA player props are available?

FanDuel offers an extensive menu of NBA props. The most common categories include:

Points — over/under on a player's scoring total

Rebounds — over/under on total boards (offensive + defensive)

Assists — over/under on dimes dished

Three-pointers made — over/under on made threes

Points + rebounds + assists (PRA) — combined stat total for those three stats

Double-double or triple-double — yes/no prop on achieving the milestone

How do NBA player prop odds work?

NBA props use the standard American (moneyline) odds format. A negative number indicates how much you must wager to profit $100, while a positive number shows the profit on a $100 bet.

-115 odds — bet $115 to win $100

+115 odds — bet $100 to win $115

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What is a points prop bet in the NBA?

A points prop is a bet on whether a specific player will score over or under a set total. For example, a line might read: LeBron James — Points — Over 24.5 (-110).

Key factors to research before betting points props include the player's recent scoring form, the opposing team's defensive rating and points allowed to their position, pace of play, and how many minutes the player is likely to play.

What is a PRA prop bet for NBA?

PRA stands for Points + Rebounds + Assists — a combined stat prop that totals all three categories into one number. For example, a Nikola Jokic PRA line might be set at 49.5.

PRA props are popular for versatile players because their contributions span multiple statistical categories. They're less volatile than single-stat props since a slow scoring night can be offset by a strong rebounding or passing game.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.