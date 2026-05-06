Best MLB Props Today: RBI, Strikeouts and H/R/RBI Prop Bets for Wednesday 5/6/26

Top MLB Player Props at a Glance

Junior Caminero 2+ H/R/RBI

Alec Bohm to Record an RBI

Joey Cantillo Over 4.5 Strikeouts

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as well as our MLB projections.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

What are the top MLB home run picks for today?

MLB Player Props for Today

Blue Jays vs. Rays, 1:11 p.m. ET

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Junior Caminero -150 View more odds in Sportsbook

Among the afternoon matchups, this is my favorite player prop as the Tampa Bay Rays might go nuts against Patrick Corbin.

A veteran southpaw, Corbin was signed midseason as an injury replacement. He's put up a 4.56 SIERA and 18.1% strikeout rate since the start of 2021 while allowing 1.53 home runs per nine innings in that time.

Junior Caminero can take advantage.

After a huge 45-homer season in 2025, Caminero is off to a good start this year, generating a .367 wOBA and nine jacks through 151 plate appearances.

Caminero has scored a run in four of his last five games, and with the Rays' offense in such a nice spot, there are a few viable paths for Caminero to cash this prop.

A's vs. Phillies, 6:41 p.m. ET

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Alec Bohm +190 View more odds in Sportsbook

Alec Bohm is off to a miserable start, producing a .208 wOBA and 21.9% hard-hit rate. But I think there are some reasons for optimism, and I like his matchup today with lefty Jeffrey Springs.

Bohm's expected wOBA is .271 -- still bad but better than his actual wOBA -- and his fly-ball rate is 37.1%. He's actually trimmed his K rate slightly while upping his walk rate, so all in all, while things certainly aren't good, they're maybe not as horrible as the surface-level stats appear.

Bohm did well in this split a year ago, amassing a .353 wOBA and 45.6% hard-hit rate against southpaws, so he's capable of taking advantage of the date with Springs, a lefty who doesn't miss many bats (19.4% K rate last season) and gives up a lot of fly balls (47.2% fly-ball rate).

In a friendly matchup and with the wind blowing out at their hitter-happy park, the Philadelphia Phillies should have success today, and Bohm's RBI prop stands out to me at these long odds. It also helps that the A's rank sixth-worst in reliever xFIP.

Guardians vs. Royals, 7:41 p.m. ET

Joey Cantillo - Strikeouts Joey Cantillo Over May 6 11:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Joey Cantillo was a chic breakout pick prior to this season as he had some sneaky-good numbers in his brief career. It hasn't quite come off so far in 2026, but I like him to fan at least five tonight versus the Kansas City Royals.

Cantillo still has a 24.8% K rate and 11.5% swinging-strike rate despite a good-not-great 4.08 SIERA. He's been held under 90 pitches in all but one of his seven outings, and when you combine that with his 11.0% walk rate, Cantillo has a hard time racking up big K outputs.

However, the Royals own a 22.6% strikeout rate, the 11th-highest, and Cantillo punched out nine Royals in 5.2 innings earlier this year.

Overall, Cantillo has struck out at least five in four of his seven starts, and I think he can clear that bar tonight.

MLB Prop Bets -- Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.