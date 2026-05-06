NHL Picks Today: 3 NHL Best Bets and Player Props for Wednesday 5/6/26

Top NHL Picks at a Glance

Sabres Moneyline

Canadiens-Sabres Over 5.5

Ducks +1.5

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

For additional NHL insights, check out FanDuel Research's daily NHL player prop projections, which are powered by numberFire.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

NHL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Today's Best NHL Betting Picks and Props

Canadiens vs. Sabres -- Sabres Moneyline and Over 5.5 Goals

Moneyline Buffalo Sabres May 6 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

1. Series setup: This is Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Second Round. The Montreal Canadiens beat Tampa Bay in 7 games, while the Buffalo Sabres eliminated Boston in 6. NHL.com lists the season series as 2-2, with both teams scoring 13 goals across the 4 meetings.

2. Offensive matchup: Tage Thompson led Buffalo with 7 points in 4 games against Montreal this season, giving the Sabres the clearest individual matchup edge. Montreal counters with Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield and Ivan Demidov, but Buffalo’s top-end size and pace should be more difficult to handle at KeyBank Center.

3. Goaltending/injury angle: Montreal is leaning on Jakub Dobes’ hot playoff run, while Buffalo’s Alex Lyon had a tougher regular-season sample against the Canadiens, going 0-2-0 with a 3.11 GAA and .902 save percentage in 2 starts. That keeps Montreal live, but Buffalo’s home-ice advantage and deeper forward group still tilt the prediction toward the Sabres.

4. Betting read: Because the teams split the season series and both scored exactly 13 goals, I’m not laying the puck line. The better angles are Buffalo moneyline and Over 5.5.

Buffalo Sabres Moneyline (-128)

Buffalo is the right side in Game 1. The Sabres have home ice, a deeper top-six, and the best individual matchup weapon in Tage Thompson, who produced 7 points in 4 games against Montreal during the regular season.

Montreal deserves respect after beating Tampa Bay, but this is a tough turnaround into a hostile road environment. With the season series dead even, I prefer the safer moneyline over Buffalo -1.5.

Canadiens vs. Sabres Over 5.5 (-128)

This matchup produced offense all season. The teams split 4 games and each scored 13 goals, which averages 6.5 total goals per game. Buffalo’s pace, Montreal’s young skill, and both teams’ ability to create off transition make the over appealing.

Game 1s can be cautious, but this total is still playable at 5.5 because both clubs have multiple scoring lines and dangerous power-play pieces.

Ducks vs. Golden Knights -- Ducks +1.5

Puck Line Anaheim Ducks May 7 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

1. Series setup: The Vegas Golden Knights lead the series 1-0 after a 3-1 Game 1 win. Carter Hart stopped 33 of 34 shots, while Brett Howden, Ivan Barbashev and Mitch Marner scored for the Golden Knights.

2. Head-to-head history: The Anaheim Ducks swept the regular-season series 3-0, and all 3 games finished 4-3, with 2 going to overtime. That history strongly supports taking the Ducks on the puck line rather than chasing a Vegas regulation-style cover.

3. Player-performance edge: Leo Carlsson has been Anaheim’s most dangerous offensive driver this postseason, averaging 4.6 shots on goal and 6.4 shot attempts through 7 playoff games. Vegas allowed him 7 attempts and 4 shots in Game 1, so Anaheim’s top line should remain a problem.

4. Team profile: Anaheim’s first-round offense was excellent, leading the NHL with 26 goals to begin the postseason and posting an 8-for-16 power play in Round 1. Vegas has the better playoff experience, but Anaheim has enough speed and special-teams upside to stay inside +1.5.

Anaheim Ducks +1.5

Vegas may win again, but Anaheim +1.5 is the best angle. The Ducks swept Vegas in the regular season, all 3 games were decided by 1 goal, and Anaheim actually outshot Vegas 34-22 in Game 1 despite losing 3-1.

Carlsson’s shot volume gives Anaheim a reliable offensive driver, and the Ducks’ Round 1 power play showed they can punish mistakes. This profiles as another tight Pacific Division playoff game.

NHL Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What is the moneyline in NHL betting?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team will win the game — no spread involved. Favorites are listed with a negative number (e.g., -160), meaning you'd need to wager $160 to win $100. Underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +140), meaning a $100 bet returns $140 in profit.

What is the puck line?

The puck line is hockey's version of a point spread. It is almost always set at 1.5 goals. The favorite must win by two or more goals to cover, while the underdog can lose by one goal and still cover.

How does the over/under (total) work in hockey?

FanDuel sets a total number of goals for the game (including overtime and shootout goals). You bet whether the actual combined score will go Over or Under that number. NHL totals typically range from 5.5 to 6.5 goals. The shootout winner will have a goal added to their total. For example, if the score is 2-2 after regulation, and one team wins the shootout, the final score for settlement purposes is 3-2. However, some prop bets are settled on regulation time only — always check the specific rules for each bet at your sportsbook.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.