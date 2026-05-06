2 Best MLB NRFI Picks May 6, 2026: Best No Run First Inning Prop Bets, Odds & Analysis

Today's Top NRFI Picks at a Glance

Dodgers vs. Astros NRFI

Blue Jays vs. Rays NRFI

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Please note: lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the top home run picks for today?

NRFI Betting Picks for Today

NRFI Pick -- Dodgers vs. Astros

Tyler Glasnow vs. Lance McCullers (2:10 p.m. ET)

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under May 6 6:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The best NRFI bet on the Wednesday slate is the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Houston Astros first inning. Tyler Glasnow is the central reason.

The Dodgers' ace enters his start with a 2.56 ERA, a 0.70 WHIP, and a 47:13 K:BB ratio across 38.2 innings in 2026 — numbers that are historically dominant in the early portion of a start. Glasnow's velocity is highest in the opening frame, his release-point deception is at its peak against lineups seeing him for the first time in the game, and his curveball — which generates elite chase rates at the bottom of the zone — is most effective against cold hitters without game-day calibration.

The Astros' lineup does not profile as a quick-strike, first-inning offense outside of Yordan Alvarez, who Glasnow will need to navigate around. Their patient, methodical approach works deep into counts but rarely ambushes elite starters in the opening inning. Glasnow's fastball-curveball combination limits barrel contact and generates soft fly balls rather than hard drives, further suppressing first-inning scoring probability.

On the other side, Lance McCullers carries a 6.32 ERA in 2026 but has typically allowed damage later in his starts rather than surrendering runs in the opening frame. The Dodgers' disciplined, patient lineup typically takes pitches and works counts rather than ambushing pitchers immediately.

While McCullers is the scarier side, I think he can put together a clean first.

NRFI Pick -- Rays vs. Blue Jays

Shane McClanahan vs. Patrick Corbin (1:10 p.m. ET)

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under May 6 5:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Shane McClanahan's first-inning profile in 2026 is quietly one of the best in baseball. His two-pitch combination — a 95-96 mph four-seam fastball and a slider with elite late movement — is at its sharpest in the opening frame when opposing lineups haven't timed his release. Despite pitching with a workload restriction, McClanahan has strung together back-to-back scoreless outings against the Twins and Giants, spanning 11 total innings with 14 generated whiffs in his most recent start alone. When his slider is working, the Tampa Bay Rays' lefty generates swing-and-miss rates that rank among the top left-handed starters in the American League.

The Toronto Blue Jays are not a lineup that feasts on left-handed pitchers early in games. Their first-inning production against southpaws this season is below the MLB average, and their lineup construction leans on right-handed power bats such as Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who has historically struggled against McClanahan's fastball-slider combination in their career matchups. McClanahan also benefits from the fact that his fastball velocity has returned to 95.3 mph — closer to his pre-surgery peak — meaning his first-inning heater creates enough swing-through to limit hard first-inning contact.

Patrick Corbin counters for Toronto. The veteran left-hander carries a history of not being the aggressor early in games, and the Rays' lineup — particularly the top of their order — is one of the better first-inning offenses against left-handed pitching in the American League.

However, I think these near even-money odds more than bake in the risk with Corbin, and the veteran can dance his way around the Rays in the first if he can avoid a long ball.

NRFI Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What does NRFI mean in baseball betting? NRFI stands for No Run First Inning. It's a baseball bet where you wager that neither team will score in the first inning. The opposite bet — at least one run scored in the first inning — is called YRFI (Yes Run First Inning).

How does a NRFI bet work? A NRFI bet is settled when the first inning is completed. If both teams fail to score, your bet wins. If either team scores one or more runs, the bet loses. The final game score has no bearing on the outcome.

What is the difference between NRFI and YRFI? NRFI bets that no runs will score in the first inning, while YRFI bets that at least one run will.

What stats should I look at for NRFI bets? The most important factors are usually each starting pitcher's first-inning ERA, WHIP, and strikeout rate (K%). You should also look at each team's first-inning batting average and on-base percentage as well as individual player stats for the first few batters in the lineup for each team.

Can I parlay NRFI bets? Yes, FanDuel lets you parlay NRFIs across multiple games on the same slate.

Where can you find NRFI betting lines on FanDuel? You can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.